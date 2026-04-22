Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsSRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek

SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma believes that the game-changer in his career was the 2024 IPL season in Sunrisers Hyderabad when he felt youngsters were given the freedom and full backing to perform at their optimal leve.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI): Abhishek Sharma believes that the game-changer in his career was the 2024 IPL season in Sunrisers Hyderabad when he felt youngsters were given the freedom and full backing to perform at their optimal level.

The world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter once again dazzled with an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls in SRH's 48 run win against Delhi Capitals.

"Team coaches (Daniel Vettori) and captain (regular skipper Pat Cummins) created an environment where you can express yourself. I wanted to show my talent but you have to have backing from captain. The environment we had in SRH in 2024 was game-changer and it felt that they wanted youngsters to grow. Punjabi players enjoy freedom and Hyderabad team gave me that," Abhishek said at the post match presentation.

His celebration was an ode to the 'Orange Army' and he also thanked his father Rajkumar Sharma for being present at the ground.

"One needs to pan the cameras on him (father) to catch his expressions. He always sits close to the sightscreen and whenever I look at him from the ground, he has an advice," he said jokingly.

On the game, he said that they had to plan differently as the pitch wasn't exactly a pure belter.

"The way we started, we had a plan to use the Powerplay. It was a bit slow and we had to replan, we had match ups in our mind. Always been special moment scoring at this special ground and you don't know par score till you play 20 overs." His skipper Ishan Kishan was more than pleased to get a 200 plus total on this track.

"Don't have much to say when you have 200 plus score on a track where pitch gets slower and its not easy to hit. Discussions is to take match by match. We have to give ourselves 2-3 balls to understand how the pitch will play. We just watch the ball and play our game," said Kishan.

DC skipper Axar Patel rued about KL Rahul's bungling of a run-out and Pathum Nissanka dropping a sitter which allowed Abhishek to let loose.

"Run-out chance missed and missed catch did cost us dearly. Had we taken those chances, he wouldn't have reached where he did. But credit that he took those chances and scored those runs. But yes, good fielding is in our hands and we should have done that." While DC's choice of players is being criticised, Axar ruled out any possibility of change in core set-up.

"Not thinking about making any changes. When wicket is so placid, we should just take this as an off day and forget about it," he told Sunil Gavaskar. PTI KHS KHS APA APA

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 22 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek
SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek
Sports
SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi
SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi
Sports
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unveils New Celebration After Blazing IPL 2026 Century
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unveils New Celebration After Blazing IPL 2026 Century
Sports
WATCH: MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash
WATCH: MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget