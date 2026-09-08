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English NewsSportsSports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)

Pune Police have exposed a massive fake sports certificate racket that enabled ineligible individuals to fraudulently secure government jobs under Maharashtra's 5 percent sports quota. The fraudulent operation, which illegally diverted public sector employment opportunities away from genuine athletes, had reportedly been functioning undetected for nearly ten years.

At the epicenter of the investigation is the Maharashtra State Kurash Association. Police have arrested the association's President, Ankush Vitthal (40), and Secretary, Shivaji Salunkhe (46). Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted.

During raids, Pune Crime Branch seized incriminating evidence, including forged association letterheads, fabricated state-level tournament result sheets, and backdated official recommendation letters.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gauhar Hasan revealed that the bust followed a tip-off via a confidential complaint. The investigation uncovered widespread forgery involving certificates across multiple sporting disciplines, including Kho-Kho, used to illegally obtain state government appointments.

Audits of the association's records exposed blatant operational anomalies:

Time-Warped Submissions: For a tournament allegedly held in September 2023, participant rosters had been officially submitted five years prior, in June 2018. In another instance, athlete lists for an event slated for 2025 were submitted two years ahead of time.

Category Bizarre Discrepancies: Documentation for a August 2025 state-level event mistakenly listed a male participant under the women's 44 kg weight division.

Post-Event Inclusions: Several athlete rosters were submitted long after competitions had ended, yet those individuals were still issued official medals and merit certificates.

Following the arrests, authorities are continuing to review government recruitments made over the past decade to identify individuals who obtained employment using these fraudulent credentials.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
MAHARASHTRA NEWS Sports Quota Scam
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