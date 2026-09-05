'Someone Is Smoking Weed': Aryna Sabalenka Stops US Open Match Over Strong Smell

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to briefly halt her third-round match against Kamila Rakhimova at the US Open after complaining about a strong smell of marijuana coming from the stands at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka was serving in the third game of the match when she appeared distracted by the smell. After initially speaking with members of her team, the Belarusian approached chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore to raise the issue.

“Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka told the umpire while leading 30-0. She then asked officials to intervene, saying, “Would you mind to tell them to deal with it because it’s so strong.”

Aryna Sabalenka had to speak to the umpire mid-match at the U.S. Open due to someone smoking weed:



“Someone is smoking weed. Do you mind? Because it’s so strong.”

pic.twitter.com/Fx2JnzZ6QN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 4, 2026

US Open Staff Search For Source Of Smell

Asderaki-Moore immediately contacted tournament staff and appeared to make a signal asking them to investigate. Members of the US Open team subsequently moved through the crowd in an attempt to locate the source of the smell.

While the incident may have surprised viewers, the smell of cannabis has previously been noticed around the US Open grounds. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is located within Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where recreational marijuana use is legal.

However, smoking is prohibited inside the US Open venue, including during the tournament.

Despite the brief interruption, Sabalenka managed to regain her focus and eventually defeated Rakhimova in straight sets to advance to the next round.

Players Have Previously Complained About Cannabis Smell

Sabalenka is not the first player to comment on the smell around the US Open. Several British players reportedly noticed it during the qualifying rounds and in the build-up to the main tournament.

Katie Boulter, who was eliminated by Karolina Muchova, had previously spoken about the issue, particularly around Court 17. The court has even been referred to as “hash court” in parts of the Danish media because of the persistent smell.

“I have experienced it,” Boulter said. “You got down to the practice courts and down in the park courts, you do smell it a lot.”

The British player admitted that she was not comfortable with the smell during matches.

“I’m not a huge fan of it. I know a lot of players have complained on specific courts. I’ve played on (Court 17) before and I did smell it during my match. It’s something that I wouldn’t like to smell in the middle of my match.”

USTA Responds To Complaints

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has also addressed concerns over the smell. In a statement, the governing body acknowledged that it cannot control activities taking place outside the tournament grounds.

The latest incident involving Sabalenka has once again brought attention to the unusual issue players can encounter while competing at the US Open.