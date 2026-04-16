Shubhankar Sharma Equals Course Record To Build Seven-Shot Lead At Boulders Classic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubhankar Sharma dominates Boulders Classic with eight-under 64.

Sharma holds a commanding seven-shot lead at 20-under.

Khan, Cheema, and V. Sharma tied for second at 13-under.

Sharma aims for first tour win since 2017.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma took absolute control of the inaugural INR 1 crore Boulders Classic on Thursday. The 29-year-old fired a sensational eight-under 64 in the third round to match the course record at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, extending his lead to a massive seven shots.

Sharma, who is playing his first domestic tour event since late 2021, now sits at 20-under 196 for the tournament. His record-equalling round featured nine birdies and just a single bogey, effectively putting him out of reach for most of the field heading into the final day.

Pack Falls Behind

Despite strong performances from the chasers, Sharma’s consistency has created a significant divide on the leaderboard. Rashid Khan of Delhi and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema both carded impressive six-under 66s to move into a tie for second place.

They are joined at 13-under 203 by local favourite Vishesh Sharma, who had led after the opening round. However, with a seven-shot gap to bridge in only 18 holes, the trio faces a monumental task to reel in the leader.

Momentum at Boulder Hills

Shubhankar credited his clinical display to a sharp mental state and precise execution. "Everything was clicking today, and even when I lost a bit of momentum, I bounced back quickly," he stated after his round. He noted that hitting it close consistently allowed him to capitalize on the layout’s scoring opportunities.

This week marks Sharma's attempt to secure his first title on the tour since 2017. He insists his plan for the final round remains aggressive despite the comfort of his lead, focusing on his process rather than the scoreboard.

Top 10 Standings And Notable Movers

Ajeetesh Sandhu: The former Asian Tour winner occupies solo fifth at 12-under 204 after his third consecutive 68.

Saptak Talwar & Honey Baisoya: The duo is tied for sixth at 11-under 205. Baisoya followed his record 64 with a steady 69.

Mohd Azhar: Another Hyderabad professional remains in the mix, sitting tied-eighth at 10-under 206.