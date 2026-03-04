Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Shocking Differences In F1 Driver Salaries! Lewis And Leclerc's $40M Pay Gap Stuns Fans

A $40 million salary gap has emerged between Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton ($70M) and Charles Leclerc ($30M), while Max Verstappen remains the grid's top earner at $76M. Check F1 drivers' salaries.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The financial landscape of Formula 1 has reached staggering new heights for the 2026 season. According to a comprehensive breakdown by Racing Pilot, the grid's icons are commanding historic figures, while huge internal pay disparities at top-tier teams like Ferrari and McLaren are fueling paddock chatter.

As the sport enters a new era of regulations, the "price of speed" has never been higher, with three drivers now crossing the $50 million threshold.

The $40 Million Ferrari Divide

The most shocking revelation from the Racing Pilot data is the enormous salary gulf within the Scuderia Ferrari garage. While Lewis Hamilton remains one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet with a monstrous $70,000,000 salary, his teammate Charles Leclerc trails significantly at $30,000,000.

This $40 million difference highlights Ferrari’s massive investment in the seven-time world champion, effectively paying Hamilton more than double the salary of the man once considered the undisputed "Prince of Maranello".

Verstappen Remains the Gold Standard

Despite Hamilton’s blockbuster move, Max Verstappen continues to hold the title of the grid's highest earner. Racing Pilot data shows that the Red Bull maestro is pulling in a staggering $76,000,000 for the 2026 campaign. This figure places him at the pinnacle of the financial hierarchy, nearly $6 million clear of Hamilton and more than double the salary of most of his championship rivals.

Internal Team Disparities: McLaren and Mercedes

Ferrari isn't the only team dealing with significant internal pay gaps. At McLaren, Lando Norris has secured a superstar payout of $57,000,000, dwarfing Oscar Piastri’s otherwise impressive $37,000,000. Meanwhile, at Mercedes, the transition into the post-Hamilton era is evident: George Russell leads the team with $26,000,000, while teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli enters the fray with a $12,000,000 starting salary.

2026 Formula 1 Salary Rankings

Based On Data By Racing Pilot

Driver 2026 Salary
Max Verstappen $76,000,000
Lewis Hamilton $70,000,000
Lando Norris $57,000,000
Oscar Piastri $37,000,000
Charles Leclerc $30,000,000
George Russell $26,000,000
Fernando Alonso $26,000,000
Carlos Sainz $13,000,000
Lance Stroll $13,000,000
Pierre Gasly $12,000,000
Kimi Antonelli $12,000,000
Alex Albon $10,000,000
Esteban Ocon $7,000,000
Nico Hulkenberg $7,000,000
Sergio Perez $5,000,000
Valtteri Bottas $5,000,000
Liam Lawson $5,000,000
Isack Hadjar $5,000,000
Franco Colapinto $3,000,000
Gabriel Bortoleto $2,000,000
Oliver Bearman $2,000,000
Arvid Lindblad $500,000

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-paid driver in Formula 1 for the 2026 season?

Max Verstappen is the highest earner for the 2026 campaign, pulling in a staggering $76,000,000.

What is Lewis Hamilton's salary for the 2026 season?

Lewis Hamilton is one of the highest-paid athletes, commanding a salary of $70,000,000 for the 2026 season.

What is the salary difference between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari?

There is a $40 million difference, with Hamilton earning $70,000,000 and Leclerc earning $30,000,000.

Which drivers are reported to earn over $50 million for the 2026 season?

Max Verstappen ($76M), Lewis Hamilton ($70M), and Lando Norris ($57M) are reported to be earning over $50 million.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc F1 2026 ABP Live F1 Pit Stop F1 Driver Salaries
