ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The financial landscape of Formula 1 has reached staggering new heights for the 2026 season. According to a comprehensive breakdown by Racing Pilot, the grid's icons are commanding historic figures, while huge internal pay disparities at top-tier teams like Ferrari and McLaren are fueling paddock chatter.

As the sport enters a new era of regulations, the "price of speed" has never been higher, with three drivers now crossing the $50 million threshold.

The $40 Million Ferrari Divide

The most shocking revelation from the Racing Pilot data is the enormous salary gulf within the Scuderia Ferrari garage. While Lewis Hamilton remains one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet with a monstrous $70,000,000 salary, his teammate Charles Leclerc trails significantly at $30,000,000.

This $40 million difference highlights Ferrari’s massive investment in the seven-time world champion, effectively paying Hamilton more than double the salary of the man once considered the undisputed "Prince of Maranello".

Verstappen Remains the Gold Standard

Despite Hamilton’s blockbuster move, Max Verstappen continues to hold the title of the grid's highest earner. Racing Pilot data shows that the Red Bull maestro is pulling in a staggering $76,000,000 for the 2026 campaign. This figure places him at the pinnacle of the financial hierarchy, nearly $6 million clear of Hamilton and more than double the salary of most of his championship rivals.

Internal Team Disparities: McLaren and Mercedes

Ferrari isn't the only team dealing with significant internal pay gaps. At McLaren, Lando Norris has secured a superstar payout of $57,000,000, dwarfing Oscar Piastri’s otherwise impressive $37,000,000. Meanwhile, at Mercedes, the transition into the post-Hamilton era is evident: George Russell leads the team with $26,000,000, while teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli enters the fray with a $12,000,000 starting salary.

2026 Formula 1 Salary Rankings

Based On Data By Racing Pilot

Driver 2026 Salary Max Verstappen $76,000,000 Lewis Hamilton $70,000,000 Lando Norris $57,000,000 Oscar Piastri $37,000,000 Charles Leclerc $30,000,000 George Russell $26,000,000 Fernando Alonso $26,000,000 Carlos Sainz $13,000,000 Lance Stroll $13,000,000 Pierre Gasly $12,000,000 Kimi Antonelli $12,000,000 Alex Albon $10,000,000 Esteban Ocon $7,000,000 Nico Hulkenberg $7,000,000 Sergio Perez $5,000,000 Valtteri Bottas $5,000,000 Liam Lawson $5,000,000 Isack Hadjar $5,000,000 Franco Colapinto $3,000,000 Gabriel Bortoleto $2,000,000 Oliver Bearman $2,000,000 Arvid Lindblad $500,000