Max Verstappen is the highest earner for the 2026 campaign, pulling in a staggering $76,000,000.
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | The financial landscape of Formula 1 has reached staggering new heights for the 2026 season. According to a comprehensive breakdown by Racing Pilot, the grid's icons are commanding historic figures, while huge internal pay disparities at top-tier teams like Ferrari and McLaren are fueling paddock chatter.
As the sport enters a new era of regulations, the "price of speed" has never been higher, with three drivers now crossing the $50 million threshold.
The $40 Million Ferrari Divide
The most shocking revelation from the Racing Pilot data is the enormous salary gulf within the Scuderia Ferrari garage. While Lewis Hamilton remains one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet with a monstrous $70,000,000 salary, his teammate Charles Leclerc trails significantly at $30,000,000.
This $40 million difference highlights Ferrari’s massive investment in the seven-time world champion, effectively paying Hamilton more than double the salary of the man once considered the undisputed "Prince of Maranello".
Verstappen Remains the Gold Standard
Despite Hamilton’s blockbuster move, Max Verstappen continues to hold the title of the grid's highest earner. Racing Pilot data shows that the Red Bull maestro is pulling in a staggering $76,000,000 for the 2026 campaign. This figure places him at the pinnacle of the financial hierarchy, nearly $6 million clear of Hamilton and more than double the salary of most of his championship rivals.
Internal Team Disparities: McLaren and Mercedes
Ferrari isn't the only team dealing with significant internal pay gaps. At McLaren, Lando Norris has secured a superstar payout of $57,000,000, dwarfing Oscar Piastri’s otherwise impressive $37,000,000. Meanwhile, at Mercedes, the transition into the post-Hamilton era is evident: George Russell leads the team with $26,000,000, while teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli enters the fray with a $12,000,000 starting salary.
2026 Formula 1 Salary Rankings
Based On Data By Racing Pilot
|Driver
|2026 Salary
|Max Verstappen
|$76,000,000
|Lewis Hamilton
|$70,000,000
|Lando Norris
|$57,000,000
|Oscar Piastri
|$37,000,000
|Charles Leclerc
|$30,000,000
|George Russell
|$26,000,000
|Fernando Alonso
|$26,000,000
|Carlos Sainz
|$13,000,000
|Lance Stroll
|$13,000,000
|Pierre Gasly
|$12,000,000
|Kimi Antonelli
|$12,000,000
|Alex Albon
|$10,000,000
|Esteban Ocon
|$7,000,000
|Nico Hulkenberg
|$7,000,000
|Sergio Perez
|$5,000,000
|Valtteri Bottas
|$5,000,000
|Liam Lawson
|$5,000,000
|Isack Hadjar
|$5,000,000
|Franco Colapinto
|$3,000,000
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|$2,000,000
|Oliver Bearman
|$2,000,000
|Arvid Lindblad
|$500,000
