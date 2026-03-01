Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On Fourth Marriage Rumors, Warns Of Legal Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has issued a scathing response to viral social media reports claiming he is set to enter a fourth marriage. In a strongly worded statement released on Saturday evening, February 28, 2026, the veteran all-rounder described the allegations as "false and fabricated," warning that he will pursue strict legal action against those spreading misinformation.

The controversy erupted after unverified posts linked Malik’s name to Pakistani actresses Laiba Khan and Vaneeza Sattar, with some rumors even suggesting a wedding ceremony was scheduled for February 27.

Setting the Record Straight

Addressing the "timeline" often discussed in tabloids, Malik clarified that his previous marriage ended in early 2023 by mutual consent. He emphasized that his remarriage to actress Sana Javed in January 2024 occurred only after the legal conclusion of his prior union.

"I have always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family," Malik stated. "However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted."

Malik expressed deep frustration that his current wife, Sana Javed, has been unfairly targeted with negative remarks for situations she was never involved in, describing the online harassment as "unacceptable".

The "Laiba Khan" and "Vaneeza Sattar" Rumors

The rumors linking Malik to Laiba Khan were quickly debunked by the fact that the actress recently married businessman Jawad in January 2026. Similarly, Malik categorically dismissed claims involving Vaneeza Sattar, noting that his name is being linked to individuals he has "never even met".

A Father’s Concern

A significant driver for Malik’s public intervention is the emotional well-being of his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Malik noted that his son is now at an age where he can read online content, making the spread of "fabricated stories for mere pennies of earnings" particularly distressing.

While acknowledging that public figures face scrutiny, Malik drew a firm line at defamation. "Invading privacy or damaging reputations crosses the line," he wrote, adding that his legal team is now monitoring individuals and firms responsible for these narratives.