Shoaib Malik has stated that reports of him entering a fourth marriage are false and fabricated. He plans to take legal action against those spreading misinformation.
Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On Fourth Marriage Rumors, Warns Of Legal Action
Shoaib Malik slams "false and fabricated" rumors of a fourth marriage, citing the emotional distress caused to his son and current wife, Sana Javed
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has issued a scathing response to viral social media reports claiming he is set to enter a fourth marriage. In a strongly worded statement released on Saturday evening, February 28, 2026, the veteran all-rounder described the allegations as "false and fabricated," warning that he will pursue strict legal action against those spreading misinformation.
The controversy erupted after unverified posts linked Malik’s name to Pakistani actresses Laiba Khan and Vaneeza Sattar, with some rumors even suggesting a wedding ceremony was scheduled for February 27.
Setting the Record Straight
Addressing the "timeline" often discussed in tabloids, Malik clarified that his previous marriage ended in early 2023 by mutual consent. He emphasized that his remarriage to actress Sana Javed in January 2024 occurred only after the legal conclusion of his prior union.
"I have always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family," Malik stated. "However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted."
Malik expressed deep frustration that his current wife, Sana Javed, has been unfairly targeted with negative remarks for situations she was never involved in, describing the online harassment as "unacceptable".
The "Laiba Khan" and "Vaneeza Sattar" Rumors
The rumors linking Malik to Laiba Khan were quickly debunked by the fact that the actress recently married businessman Jawad in January 2026. Similarly, Malik categorically dismissed claims involving Vaneeza Sattar, noting that his name is being linked to individuals he has "never even met".
A Father’s Concern
A significant driver for Malik’s public intervention is the emotional well-being of his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Malik noted that his son is now at an age where he can read online content, making the spread of "fabricated stories for mere pennies of earnings" particularly distressing.
While acknowledging that public figures face scrutiny, Malik drew a firm line at defamation. "Invading privacy or damaging reputations crosses the line," he wrote, adding that his legal team is now monitoring individuals and firms responsible for these narratives.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Shoaib Malik getting married for the fourth time?
When did Shoaib Malik's previous marriage end?
Shoaib Malik's previous marriage ended in early 2023 by mutual consent. His remarriage to Sana Javed occurred in January 2024, after his prior union was legally concluded.
Have rumors linked Shoaib Malik to Laiba Khan or Vaneeza Sattar?
Rumors have linked Shoaib Malik to Laiba Khan and Vaneeza Sattar. However, Laiba Khan recently married a businessman, and Malik denies any connection to either actress.
Why is Shoaib Malik concerned about his son regarding these rumors?
Shoaib Malik is concerned about his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as he is old enough to read online content. The spread of fabricated stories is distressing for his son's well-being.