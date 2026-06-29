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English NewsSportsSerena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Anti-Doping Regulations Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC).

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:34 PM (IST)

American tennis icon Serena Williams has sparked an intense global debate just days before her highly anticipated competitive return to the grass courts of Wimbledon. The 23-time Grand Slam champion publicly condemned the sport's stringent anti-doping "Whereabouts" regulations, labeling the system both "unprofessional" and "unreasonable."

Williams is scheduled to make her first singles appearance at a grass-court Grand Slam since 2022 when she faces Maya Joint on Tuesday. While her return - following a warm-up doubles stint at the Queen's Club - has thrilled tennis enthusiasts, her blunt criticism has refocused global attention on the heavy psychological and logistical strain imposed on elite athletes by international anti-doping protocols.

Understanding "Three-Strike" Rule

The controversy centers on the strict mandate enforced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) under the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC).

Players can be tested at any time, whether in or out of competition, through urine samples, blood samples, or both. Refusing to undergo testing is considered a serious anti-doping violation and can lead to bans lasting several years. Elite players are also required to provide their daily whereabouts, including a designated one-hour time slot during which they must be available for unannounced testing. Three whereabouts failures - either missed tests or filing errors - within a 12-month period automatically trigger an anti-doping charge.

Williams, a 44-year-old mother of two, expressed deep frustration over her interactions with the updated framework, noting that the logistical rigidness directly disrupts her ability to manage normal family life.

"It's grueling. They changed the rules now. I didn't know some of the rules. So apparently if you miss a test outside of your window, it still counts as missed. I'm like, I guess I can't go pick up my kids. It's unprofessional. I hate it. I think it's necessary, but I think a lot of the stuff, if I want to go places outside of my window, I should be able to go without having it count as a missed test." - Serena Williams.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency requires players to submit their daily whereabouts for unannounced drug testing. Williams called the policy "unreasonable."

“That was a big reason why I didn’t want to come back either,” she said, “because it’s just so hard. I mean, my life is busy, I run a company, I run a VC company, I travel the world. I have children. It’s like I could be in so many different cities, so many different times.”

ITIA's response to Williams’ comments

“If a tester is unable to reach a player during their allocated hour, then it may well be a ‘strike,’ and three failures could lead to a charge. If a tester is unable to reach a player outside of their allocated hour, it is not considered a strike,” ITIA said of the whereabouts rules.

Before You Go

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Serena Williams Tennis News Wimbledon 2026
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