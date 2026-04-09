Marco Seruca is a renowned international coach with over 35 years of experience, a former Portuguese Davis Cup player, and will serve as the head coach for the new program.
Sania Mirza Launches Elite High-Performance Tennis Academy With Portugese Coach In Hyderabad
The search for the next Sania begins! Tennis legend Sania Mirza partners with Portuguese coach Marco Seruca to launch an elite high-performance programme in Hyderabad.
Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza has revealed an ambitious plan to transform the future of Indian tennis through a new global partnership. The former world number one is joining forces with the renowned international coach Marco Seruca to launch a high-performance tennis programme in Hyderabad. Starting on 1 May, the initiative aims to bring world-class standards to the local pipeline and produce a new generation of elite competitors.
The project focuses on a complete approach to the sport by combining technical skills with physical fitness and mental conditioning. Mirza is following a path similar to fellow Hyderabad sporting icon and Olympic medallist Gagan Narang who built a successful national infrastructure for shooting. This move signals a significant shift from focusing on individual success to building a lasting institutional legacy for the sport in India.
A Partnership Built on Global Experience
Marco Seruca joins the academy as head coach after a distinguished career as a Portuguese Davis Cup player and over 35 years in professional coaching. He has a deep understanding of the local landscape having previously served as the technical director at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association.
Seruca believes that while the country possesses extraordinary raw talent it has lacked the structured environment required to reach the top of the professional game.
The new programme will operate six days a week and offer players a rigorous schedule that mirrors the systems found in the best academies in Europe.
Athletes will receive personalised development plans and regular performance tracking to help them navigate the difficult path to professional tournaments.
Mini Camp Kickoff This April
Ahead of the full launch in May, the academy is hosting a three-day mini camp starting on 10 April. This event is open to players of all ages and provides an early look at the new coaching methods.
Beyond the on-court sessions, the camp includes player assessments and a vital presentation for parents regarding the long-term roadmap for their children.
For Mirza, this collaboration is a natural extension of her vision to give back to the game that made her a household name. By bringing high-level coaching to Hyderabad, she hopes to provide young players with the opportunities and expertise they need to compete on the global stage.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Marco Seruca and what is his role?
When does the new tennis program officially start?
The high-performance tennis program is set to officially launch on May 1st, with a preparatory mini-camp starting on April 10th.
What is the goal of this new tennis program?
The program aims to provide a structured environment, combining technical, physical, and mental conditioning, to help young Indian talent reach the top of professional tennis.