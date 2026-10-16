Sachin Tendulkar, Ronaldo, Brett Lee Among Star Visitors At Delhi Golf Club; Check Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DP World India Championship drew top global sports personalities.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ronaldo Nazário made high-profile appearances.

Ronaldo tried golf, met minister, enhancing tournament appeal.

Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, other cricketers advocated golf.

The Delhi Golf Club has drawn a remarkable mix of sporting personalities this week, with Sachin Tendulkar, Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário and former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee among the familiar faces spotted at the venue. As reported by NDTV, the DP World India Championship has attracted attention beyond golf, bringing together celebrated names from cricket and football alongside leading international golfers.

Sachin Tendulkar's Appearance Adds To The Tournament Buzz

Tendulkar's arrival at the Delhi Golf Club on Friday quickly became a talking point among fans. The former India captain was seen wearing sunglasses and enjoying the atmosphere around the 18th hole as spectators and golf enthusiasts followed the action.

Golf is a longstanding interest for Tendulkar, who also visited the venue last year. His association with DP World as a global ambassador has further strengthened his connection with the sport and the tournament.

The excitement had already built after Ronaldo Nazário, the Brazilian forward who won the FIFA World Cup twice, visited the club. The former striker tried his hand at golf, offering fans a glimpse of his skills away from the football pitch.

Ronaldo also met India's Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, and presented her with his iconic No. 9 jersey. He donated a pair of his football boots to the golf club as well.

Speaking about the course, Ronaldo praised its demanding rough.

"The rough on this golf course is incredible. It's very large and very challenging."

He also expressed satisfaction with his shots, while acknowledging that a few had gone off target.

Kapil Dev And Yuvraj Singh Make The Case For Golf

Kapil Dev, who captained India to their maiden men's ODI World Cup title in 1983, highlighted the importance of giving young Indian golfers better facilities and greater exposure to international competition.

"It is our responsibility to give young players exposure and a platform," Kapil said. He added that improved opportunities could help Indian golfers aspire to reach the level of leading professionals such as Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy.

Yuvraj Singh also spoke about his interest in golf, suggesting that discovering the sport earlier might have made a difference to his cricketing career.

"Had I started playing golf earlier, I might have scored another 3,000 runs in my cricket career," Yuvraj said.

The former India all-rounder has encouraged current players, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, to take up golf. The sport requires coordination, balance and control, qualities that also matter in cricket, although any technical benefits vary from player to player.

Kevin Pietersen And Brett Lee Join The Sporting Gathering

The presence of former England batter Kevin Pietersen and Australian pace great Brett Lee added to the mix of cricketing personalities at the Delhi Golf Club.

Fans gathered around the former internationals for photographs and selfies, reflecting the interest generated by the crossover between cricket and golf.

The DP World India Championship has also attracted a strong field of international professionals, including Fleetwood and McIlroy. With major names from cricket and football appearing alongside the golfers, the tournament has offered fans in Delhi more than just competition on the course.