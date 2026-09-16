Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has been officially fined $7,500 by tournament officials for equipment and ball abuse following her dramatic defeat to Elena Rybakina in the 2026 US Open women’s singles final.

The championship clash carried monumental weight for both players. Sabalenka entered Arthur Ashe Stadium targeting a historic US Open three-peat and aiming to secure her fifth career Grand Slam title. However, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina delivered a brilliant performance, sealing a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 victory.

The match was a rollercoaster of momentum, with Sabalenka clawing back to claim the second set before Rybakina dominated the decider. The victory earned Rybakina her third major trophy and propelled her to the World No. 1 ranking, dethroning the Belarusian.

Mounting Pressure and On-Court Frustration

As the third set slipped away, the immense pressure of defending her crown visibly overwhelmed Sabalenka. After committing key unforced errors late in the match, the Belarusian struck a ball into the stands, prompting an initial code violation from the chair umpire.

When Rybakina converted match point, Sabalenka’s pent-up tension completely boiled over. Before approaching the net for the customary handshake, she violently smashed her racquet against the court, shattering the frame. She destroyed another racquet upon returning to her bench.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) subsequently issued a $7,500 penalty under section III O of the Grand Slam code of conduct.

Sabalenka Addresses Media

Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release.

"It's extremely difficult to manage your emotions when you fall short in a Grand Slam final, especially when pursuing a three-peat," Sabalenka explained. "If I had contained those feelings inside me on the court, I wouldn't have been able to speak afterward. I needed to release that disappointment and aggression externally."

Despite the fine deducted from her $2.8 million runner-up payout, Sabalenka praised Rybakina’s execution, admitting her opponent played at an exceptional level throughout the fortnight.