It was an unforgettable night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team scripted history, lifting the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 trophy for the first time ever. India sealed a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa, producing a stellar all-round performance to end decades of heartbreak.

The winning moment came when skipper Harmanpreet herself took the final catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, sparking wild celebrations among teammates and fans. The packed stadium erupted in cheers as India finally lifted the long-awaited trophy.

Rohit Sharma’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

Among those present to witness the historic triumph was former men’s team captain Rohit Sharma, who was visibly moved as India sealed the win. Having faced the pain of losing the 2023 Men’s World Cup final at home, Rohit couldn’t hold back his tears as the women’s team fulfilled what many saw as a collective dream.

Videos of his emotional reaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising him for his heartfelt support. Many called it a “full-circle moment” for Indian cricket, uniting generations of players and fans alike.

BCCI Rewards Team India with ₹51 Crore Cash Prize

Following the historic victory, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced a ₹51 crore cash prize for the World Cup-winning squad, including players, coaches, and support staff.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians.”

He also credited BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his reforms in women’s cricket, highlighting the 300% increase in ICC prize money and implementation of pay parity during his tenure. “BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team, players, coaches, and support staff,” Saikia added.

A New Era for Women’s Cricket

India’s triumph ends years of near-misses, notably the 2005 and 2017 finals, and ushers in a new era for women’s cricket in the country. With this victory, the team has not only claimed the World Cup but also inspired a new generation to dream big on the global stage.