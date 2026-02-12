Roger Federer Hall Of Fame 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tennis legend Roger Federer will lead the Class of 2026 into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) this summer, marking the ultimate recognition of one of the greatest careers in sports history.

Here is everything you need to know about the induction of Roger Federer and legendary broadcaster Mary Carillo.

Key Dates & Event Schedule

The induction is part of a reimagined three-day "Induction Celebration" in Newport, Rhode Island, running from August 27 to August 29, 2026.

Thursday, August 27: The festivities begin with "The Tennis Wave" at Bowen's Wharf and the "Fit for Fame" Blazer Presentation dinner.

Friday, August 28: The Celebrity Pro Classic - In a much awaited moment, Federer will return to the grass courts to play in a special doubles exhibition match alongside other tennis legends.

Saturday, August 29: The Official Induction Ceremony - Federer and Mary Carillo will be formally enshrined in the historic Horseshoe Court. This day also features a new Red Carpet Pre-Show and a large-scale Watch Party.

Venue Information

Location: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Address: 194 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840

The Setting: The ceremony takes place at the 19th-century Newport Casino, which recently underwent a $3 million renovation to prepare for this historic influx of fans.

Ticket Details & Availability

Due to Roger Federer's global popularity, ticket demand has been historic.

When individual tickets went on sale on February 11, 2026, all 4,500 available spots - including the ceremony and the new 3,600-seat outdoor stadium watch party - sold out in just two minutes.

Pricing: Original ticket prices started at $90 for the Watch Party and Red Carpet access.

How to Attend Now: With primary tickets sold out, fans are encouraged to:

1. Join official ITHF waitlist at tennisfame.com/induction.

2. Look for VIP Hospitality Packages, which may still be available and often include 3-night hotel stays and premium seating.

Why This Induction is Historic

Roger Federer is the first male player to be inducted who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. He spent 310 weeks at World No. 1 and remains the record-holder for most consecutive weeks at the top (237).

"It’s a tremendous honor to stand alongside so many of the game’s great champions. I’ve always valued the history of tennis, and to be recognized by my peers in this way is deeply humbling." - Roger Federer