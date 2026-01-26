Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsReigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal

Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal

McLaren has introduced a striking one-off livery for the 2026 Barcelona shakedown. While both drivers prepare for their first track outing, the team is saving the final livery for February 9.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2026 Formula 1 season has officially commenced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the reigning World Champions, McLaren, have new aesthetics to showcase. Ahead of the week-long Barcelona shakedown, the Woking-based outfit unveiled a unique, one-off livery that will be used exclusively during this initial testing phase.

A Striking Aesthetic for a New Era

While the visual departure for the shakedown is clear, the technical secrets of their final 2026 challenger remain behind the curtains. This temporary look will be piloted by the team's consistent and formidable duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Both drivers are set to make their 2026 track debuts this week, marking the first time the public will see the new engine and chassis regulations in a competitive environment.

However, it is not the permanent livery design for this season. McLaren has confirmed that their official season launch and the unveiling of the final race livery will take place on February 9. Until then, this one-off design serves as a placeholder as the team focuses on gathering critical data.

Strategic Delay for Development

Despite the excitement and the new colors in season, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the final race car on the tracks. McLaren leadership previously confirmed a calculated approach to the week’s schedule. Rather than hitting the track on day one, the team has opted to remain in the garage to utilize every possible second for factory development.

The team is expected to begin their on-track program on day two or day three of the window (January 26-30). This strategy highlights the immense pressure teams are under to correlate simulation data to actual performance under new rules.

The Three-Day Testing Format at Barcelona Shakedown

Under the current testing structure, every team is permitted three days of running across the five-day Barcelona window. As the team is preparing to defend their world title, the delay seems calculated. McLaren is looking to arrive on track with a more refined package, ensuring that their limited mileage provides the highest quality data possible. 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is McLaren showcasing at the 2026 Formula 1 season start?

McLaren is showcasing a unique, one-off livery exclusively for the Barcelona shakedown testing phase of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

When will McLaren unveil their final 2026 race livery?

McLaren's official season launch and unveiling of their final race livery will take place on February 9.

Why did McLaren delay their on-track program?

McLaren delayed their on-track program to utilize more time for factory development and ensure they arrive with a more refined package.

Who will be piloting the McLaren car during the shakedown?

The one-off livery will be piloted by McLaren's consistent duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 McLaren Barcelona Shakedown McLaren F1
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
UAE Pulls Back From Islamabad Airport Deal After Nahyan's India Visit
Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget