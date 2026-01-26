Reigning Champs McLaren Unveil One-off Shakedown Livery Ahead Of Final Reveal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 2026 Formula 1 season has officially commenced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the reigning World Champions, McLaren, have new aesthetics to showcase. Ahead of the week-long Barcelona shakedown, the Woking-based outfit unveiled a unique, one-off livery that will be used exclusively during this initial testing phase.

A Striking Aesthetic for a New Era

While the visual departure for the shakedown is clear, the technical secrets of their final 2026 challenger remain behind the curtains. This temporary look will be piloted by the team's consistent and formidable duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Both drivers are set to make their 2026 track debuts this week, marking the first time the public will see the new engine and chassis regulations in a competitive environment.

However, it is not the permanent livery design for this season. McLaren has confirmed that their official season launch and the unveiling of the final race livery will take place on February 9. Until then, this one-off design serves as a placeholder as the team focuses on gathering critical data.

Strategic Delay for Development

Despite the excitement and the new colors in season, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the final race car on the tracks. McLaren leadership previously confirmed a calculated approach to the week’s schedule. Rather than hitting the track on day one, the team has opted to remain in the garage to utilize every possible second for factory development.

The team is expected to begin their on-track program on day two or day three of the window (January 26-30). This strategy highlights the immense pressure teams are under to correlate simulation data to actual performance under new rules.

The Three-Day Testing Format at Barcelona Shakedown

Under the current testing structure, every team is permitted three days of running across the five-day Barcelona window. As the team is preparing to defend their world title, the delay seems calculated. McLaren is looking to arrive on track with a more refined package, ensuring that their limited mileage provides the highest quality data possible.