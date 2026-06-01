‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral

The IPL 2026 season concluded with a memorable moment off the field as 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a witty response to a question from former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Suryavanshi, who attended the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, emerged as one of the biggest stars of the season despite his team's campaign ending earlier. During the presentation, Shastri jokingly asked the youngster, “You hit bowlers so hard and so often. How much milk do you drink every day?”

Funny conversations between Ravi Shastri and Vaibhav Suryavanshi 😂✨ pic.twitter.com/FmY2TpPr5g — Shin Kohli (@Shinkohli) May 31, 2026

The question left Suryavanshi laughing. With a smile, the teenager replied, “I don’t drink milk anymore.” His response immediately drew laughter and has since gone viral on social media.

Suryavanshi Sweeps Major IPL Awards

The young batter enjoyed a dream season, collecting several top honours. He won the Super Striker of the Season award and received a Sierra car as part of the prize. In addition, he claimed the Orange Cap, Emerging Player of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season, and the award for hitting the most sixes.

Speaking during the presentation, Suryavanshi said the season had been a major learning experience. He explained that he learned the importance of adapting to match situations rather than playing the same way in every game. However, he added that if the first ball is in his hitting zone and he believes he can clear the boundary, he always backs himself to attack.

Following his response about milk, Shastri joked that the youngster would now need a bigger cupboard to accommodate all the trophies and awards he had collected.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Campaign

Suryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with an extraordinary tally of 776 runs in 16 matches. He scored one century and narrowly missed out on two more. The teenager also delivered under pressure in the playoffs, scoring 97 runs in the Eliminator and 96 runs in Qualifier 2.

He created history by smashing 72 sixes during the season — the highest number of sixes hit by any batter in a single IPL season — cementing his status as one of the tournament's brightest young stars.

The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations.