HomeSportsA Rare Michael Schumacher Health Update Emerges: All You Need To Know

A Rare Michael Schumacher Health Update Emerges: All You Need To Know

Michael Schumacher is reportedly not bedridden anymore, being able to sit up in a wheelchair with 24/7 care, as updates emerge on the F1 legend’s recovery journey.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Back in December 2013, German F1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a tragic accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps.

He crashed into a rock, and the impact resulted in a serious brain injury that required multiple surgeries, followed by a 250-day coma, and then bedridden.

Health updates on his track to recovery are pretty rare, but one, a relatively very positive one, has emerged of late, revealing that Schumacher is no longer confined to his bed.

F1 Legend Michael Schumacher No Longer Bedridden

As per a report by the Daily Mail, sources close to Michael Schumacher have revealed that the F1 great is now able to sit-up in a wheelchair and can be moved around in his Majorca estate as well as his residence in Gland, located on the shores of Lake Geneva.

He is cared for by his wife Corinna, whom he has been married to for 30 years, with support from a dedicated team of nurses and therapists who provide round-the-clock care, the report further stated.

Outside of this health update, Schumacher is kept largely out of any kind of limelight, with his health status only privy to close friends and family.

A Brief On Michael Schumacher's Career

Michael Schumacher, now 57-years old, is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, he won seven world championships, two with Benetton and five consecutive titles with Ferrari setting records that defined an era.

Schumacher played a pivotal role in transforming Ferrari into a dominant force in the early 2000s, combining relentless consistency with technical precision.

With 91 Grand Prix victories and a reputation for exceptional racecraft, preparation, and competitiveness, his influence on the sport remains enduring, shaping modern Formula One both on and off the track.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Michael Schumacher in December 2013?

Michael Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury after a skiing accident at the Meribel resort in the French Alps, crashing into a rock.

What is the latest health update on Michael Schumacher?

Recent reports indicate that Michael Schumacher is no longer confined to his bed and can sit up in a wheelchair.

Who is taking care of Michael Schumacher?

His wife Corinna, along with a dedicated team of nurses and therapists, provides round-the-clock care for Michael Schumacher.

How many Formula One World Championships did Michael Schumacher win?

Michael Schumacher won a total of seven Formula One World Championships during his career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Formula 1 Michael Schumacher F1 Racing
