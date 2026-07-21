PV Sindhu Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice That Led To Her Japan Open Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom These combined strategies led to straight-games final victory.

In a momentous triumph for Indian sports, PV Sindhu etched her name in the record books by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim the prestigious Japan Open title. The victory brought an end to an arduous two-year title drought, proving that belief and mental resilience remain an athlete's ultimate weapons. While endless hours of physical conditioning, dietary discipline, and advanced sports analytics were fundamental to her campaign, it was a pivotal "cryptic remark" from cricket icon Virat Kohli that ignited her mental turnaround and paved the way for her historic comeback.

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Seeking Guidance From A Legend

Struggling for form and searching for answers during a prolonged rut, Sindhu reached out to Virat Kohli. She asked the former Indian cricket captain how he navigated the intense pressure during his own long, elusive wait for an international century. Kohli’s advice was deceptively simple yet profound: he had stopped focusing purely on results and worked on rediscovering the fundamental joy of scoring runs.

That advice deeply resonated with Sindhu and her inner circle as she prepared for her own high-stakes comeback.

Rebuilding The Joy Away From The Spotlight

When a snapped toe ligament resulted in a mandatory three-month layoff, Sindhu’s husband, Venkata Datta Sai, recognized the physical setback as a crucial mental opportunity. Fearing burnout and mounting media pressure, he took Sindhu to Atlanta to reset. Reminded constantly of Kohli’s words, Datta was determined to rebuild Sindhu’s love for badminton entirely from scratch.

At Atlanta’s Exos Sports Performance facility, Sindhu trained alongside three top trainers Wayne, Tim, and Rayan while being driven daily by her sister-in-law. In a grounded, family-oriented environment where she was treated like a regular person rather than an Olympic superstar, she slowly rekindled her passion for the sport.

Data Science And Strategic Adjustments

Alongside mental rejuvenation, Sindhu’s 13-member support team turned to sports science to fix critical performance gaps identified after the Paris Olympics:

Data revealed her primary attacking mindset had dipped, forcing her into multi-shot rallies (second, third, or fourth attacks) against elite players, which drastically increased her error rate.

Her line judgment errors had spiked from two per match to six a sign that she was relying on hope rather than conviction.

Sindhu shed 3.5 kg ahead of the Tokyo event, relying heavily on chicken for lean protein while keeping her muscle mass intact.

Tears Of Joy In Tokyo

The combination of emotional balance, scientific fine-tuning, and tactical patience paid off spectacularly in Tokyo. Facing three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the final, Sindhu delivered a masterclass in aggressive court coverage to seal a straight-games victory.

As the final point landed, every member of her 13-person team was moved to tears and Sindhu, who had suffered so long under the weight of expectations, was rewarded for her historic triumph with her favorite treat: a bowl of ice cream.