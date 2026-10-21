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English NewsSportsPraveen Kumar Shatters Record For Gold As India Secures 1-2 Finish In Nagoya

Praveen Kumar Shatters Record For Gold As India Secures 1-2 Finish In Nagoya

Praveen Kumar, who previously gained international acclaim by winning silver at Tokyo Paralympics and taking home gold at 2024 Paralympic Games, entered the competition in Nagoya as a heavy favorite.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

In a sensational display of athletic dominance, India’s star para-athlete Praveen Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday. The reigning Paralympic champion delivered a masterclass on the track, clearing a height of 2.05 meters to establish a new Asian Para Games record and secure India's top podium spot in grand fashion.

Adding to the nation's glory, fellow Indian high jumper Banti produced a stellar performance of his own, clearing 1.92 meters to claim the silver medal. Banti’s personal best attempt ensured a double podium celebration for the Indian contingent, sealing a magnificent 1-2 finish on an unforgettable day for Indian athletics.

A Dominant Leap Into History Books

Praveen Kumar, who previously gained international acclaim by winning silver at the Tokyo Paralympics and taking home gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, entered the competition in Nagoya as a heavy favorite. Demonstrating remarkable consistency, the 23-year-old athlete effortlessly navigated through the opening rounds before soaring over the 2.05-meter bar.

His record-breaking jump surpassed the previous tournament mark, highlighting his trajectory as one of the world's most formidable high jumpers in the T64 classification (designated for athletes competing with lower-limb impairments).

Double Celebration for Team India

While Praveen commanded the top position, Banti’s relentless effort under pressure elevated India's campaign even further. Facing stiff regional competition, Banti cleared 1.92 meters on his jump to secure second place. The dual victory brought immense joy to the Indian camp, boosting the country's overall medal tally at the Nagoya Games.

Praveen's gold medal journey reaffirms his reputation as a big-stage competitor. Having established his mark across continental and global stages, the Indian high jumper continues to set benchmark performances as his athletic career reaches greater heights.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
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Praveen Kumar Asian Para Games
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