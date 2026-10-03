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English NewsSportsPranavi Urs Creates History! Wins India's First Asian Games Golf Gold, Clinches Team Silver

Pranavi Urs Creates History! Wins India's First Asian Games Golf Gold, Clinches Team Silver

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold at the Asian Games, leading India to a women's team silver medal in Nagoya.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pranavi Urs won India's first women's individual golf gold.
  • She also led the Indian women's team to silver.
  • Urs displayed composure, finishing 15-under par for victory.
  • This double-podium finish marks a landmark for Indian golf.

Asian Games 2026: Indian golfer Pranavi Urs scripted sporting history at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in golf at the continental competition. The 23-year-old from Mysuru capped a dominant week at the Kasugai Country Club by also guiding the Indian women's squad to a silver medal in the team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

Composed Display Under Pressure In Final Round

Urs began the final day holding the individual lead and showed remarkable composure in a tense battle against world-class opposition. After overcoming an early stumble on the front nine that briefly threatened her advantage, Urs regrouped on the back nine with clean ball-striking and aggressive approach play. A crucial birdie on the par-four 13th hole allowed her to reclaim sole possession of the top spot.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How, When & Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final Match Live

She maintained her narrow cushion over China's former world number one and major winner Yin Ruoning, as well as Singapore's Shannon Tan. Urs executed nerveless par saves on the difficult closing stretch to finish the four-round tournament at 15-under par, securing an unforgettable victory on the 18th green.

Twin Medals Seal Landmark Asian Games Campaign

Her individual gold medal improves on India's previous best result in women's golf at the Asian Games, when Aditi Ashok claimed a historic individual silver at Hangzhou in 2023. Urs's steady scoring also formed the backbone of India's aggregate total in the team competition, helping the country seal the silver medal behind champions China.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: Rain Threat, Weather Update & Washout Rule Explained

The double-podium finish marks a watershed moment for Indian golf on the international stage. With two medals in a single afternoon, Urs has established herself among the elite names in Asian golf, delivering one of India's standout performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic achievement did Pranavi Urs accomplish at the 2026 Asian Games?

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in golf at the continental competition. She also led the Indian women's squad to a silver medal in the team event.

Who were Pranavi Urs's teammates in the silver medal-winning golf squad?

Pranavi Urs guided the Indian women's squad to a silver medal alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. This achievement marked a watershed moment for Indian golf.

Where did Pranavi Urs achieve her double-podium finish at the 2026 Asian Games?

Pranavi Urs secured her individual gold and team silver medals at the Kasugai Country Club. This was part of India's standout performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

How did Pranavi Urs secure her individual gold medal in the final round?

Urs overcame an early stumble, regrouped with clean ball-striking, and made a crucial birdie on the 13th hole to reclaim her lead. She finished the tournament at 15-under par, executing nerveless par saves.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Team India Aditi Ashok Breaking News ABP Live Diksha Dagar Asian Games 2026 Indian Golf Pranavi Urs Women Golf Kasugai Country Club
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