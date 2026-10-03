Pranavi Urs Creates History! Wins India's First Asian Games Golf Gold, Clinches Team Silver

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pranavi Urs won India's first women's individual golf gold.

She also led the Indian women's team to silver.

Urs displayed composure, finishing 15-under par for victory.

This double-podium finish marks a landmark for Indian golf.

Asian Games 2026: Indian golfer Pranavi Urs scripted sporting history at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in golf at the continental competition. The 23-year-old from Mysuru capped a dominant week at the Kasugai Country Club by also guiding the Indian women's squad to a silver medal in the team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

Composed Display Under Pressure In Final Round

Urs began the final day holding the individual lead and showed remarkable composure in a tense battle against world-class opposition. After overcoming an early stumble on the front nine that briefly threatened her advantage, Urs regrouped on the back nine with clean ball-striking and aggressive approach play. A crucial birdie on the par-four 13th hole allowed her to reclaim sole possession of the top spot.

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She maintained her narrow cushion over China's former world number one and major winner Yin Ruoning, as well as Singapore's Shannon Tan. Urs executed nerveless par saves on the difficult closing stretch to finish the four-round tournament at 15-under par, securing an unforgettable victory on the 18th green.

Twin Medals Seal Landmark Asian Games Campaign

Her individual gold medal improves on India's previous best result in women's golf at the Asian Games, when Aditi Ashok claimed a historic individual silver at Hangzhou in 2023. Urs's steady scoring also formed the backbone of India's aggregate total in the team competition, helping the country seal the silver medal behind champions China.

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The double-podium finish marks a watershed moment for Indian golf on the international stage. With two medals in a single afternoon, Urs has established herself among the elite names in Asian golf, delivering one of India's standout performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.