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English NewsSportsPM Modi To Lead Khelo India Dialogue, India’s 2036 Olympics Plan In Focus

PM Modi To Lead Khelo India Dialogue, India’s 2036 Olympics Plan In Focus

PM Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27, focusing on youth leadership, sports development and India's 2036 Olympics vision.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi addresses Khelo India Dialogue for National Sports Day.
  • Dialogue explores sports development, youth leadership, 2036 Olympics bid.
  • Program strengthens sports ecosystem, identifies future Olympic talent.
  • It also encourages youth volunteering and tackles substance abuse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27 as part of National Sports Day 2026 celebrations, with youth leadership, sports development and India's long-term ambition to host the 2036 Olympics among the key themes.

Organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), the nationwide programme will connect young people across States and Union Territories through discussions on India's sporting ecosystem, talent development, volunteering and civic participation.

Modi To Address Youth Across India

Modi will address participants at 11 a.m. via video conference, with the programme being held at two colleges in every district across the country.

The initiative aims to position sport as more than a pathway to competitive success, with the government seeking to use sporting participation to encourage fitness, leadership, volunteering and civic responsibility among young people.

The dialogue comes as India continues to pursue its long-term sporting ambitions, including its vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Five Key Themes At Khelo India Dialogue

A major part of the programme will be Yuva Samvaad, where participants will discuss five broad areas.

The first will focus on strengthening India's sports ecosystem through improved infrastructure, coaching, sports science and wider participation.

Another theme will centre on identifying and developing talent for the 2036 Olympics through scientific assessment, transparent selection processes and long-term athlete development.

Youth leadership and volunteering will also feature prominently, with MY Bharat platforms expected to encourage young people to take part in governance and community initiatives.

The fourth theme will focus on the contribution of youth towards the Viksit Bharat vision through civic-mindedness, future-ready skills and structured volunteering.

The final theme will focus on the Nasha Mukt Yuva movement, with sport and peer networks being promoted as tools to discourage substance abuse among young people.

Athletes, Volunteers To Join Local Events

The national dialogue will be followed by local interactions involving young participants, MY Bharat volunteers, sportspersons and public representatives.

Young people interested in sport will also get opportunities to interact with leading Indian athletes and medal winners.

The programme will be reinforced through weekly Jan Bhagidari activities under the Prime Minister's 100-week nationwide campaign launched on August 2.

The Khelo India Dialogue is therefore being positioned as a broader youth-development initiative, linking India's sporting ambitions with leadership, community participation and nation-building.

With National Sports Day providing the backdrop, the government aims to use the programme to encourage a fitter and more socially engaged generation while strengthening the wider foundation for India's future sporting ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Khelo India Dialogue about?

The Khelo India Dialogue is a nationwide programme to discuss India's sporting ecosystem and talent development. It aims to encourage fitness, leadership, and civic responsibility among young people through sport.

Who is organizing the Khelo India Dialogue?

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is organizing the nationwide Khelo India Dialogue. It connects young people from various States and Union Territories for discussions.

What are the main topics discussed at the dialogue?

The dialogue will cover strengthening the sports ecosystem, developing talent for the 2036 Olympics, youth leadership, contributing to Viksit Bharat, and the Nasha Mukt Yuva movement.

When will PM Modi address the dialogue?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Khelo India Dialogue on August 27 at 11 a.m. He will speak via video conference to participants across the country.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Sports Day PM Modi Khelo India MY Bharat India 2036 Olympics Indian Sports
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