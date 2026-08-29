PM Modi Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and several prominent sporting icons extended their wishes while honoring the legendary hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary.

Celebrated annually on August 29, National Sports Day commemorates the enduring legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, whose mastery on the field earned India three Olympic gold medals in field hockey (1928, 1932, and 1936).

Key Tributes and Statements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Highlighting the country's growing sports culture, PM Modi paid homage to Major Dhyan Chand on social media, praising Indian athletes for their dedication and recent international successes that continue to inspire the nation's youth.

To every sports lover…your dedication, passion and determination make everyone proud.



We also pay homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose brilliance inspires generations.#NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/uwzxCWPmuW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan: Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan urged citizens to embrace fitness and sports as an integral part of daily life, emphasizing that sports foster resilience, discipline, and national pride.

I’ve always believed that sport is about much more than winning. It teaches you to dream, work hard, handle setbacks and keep going. This National Sports Day, let’s get more of our youngsters playing. 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 29, 2026

Sports Community Response

Athletes, sporting federations, and political leaders across the country posted tributes, highlighting how National Sports Day serves as a reminder to build a healthier, sport-driven India.

Why National Sports Day is celebrated?

National Sports Day in India is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history. Known as the "Wizard of Hockey," Dhyan Chand played a pivotal role in leading India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Beyond honoring his legendary legacy, the day serves to raise awareness about the vital importance of sports, physical fitness, and an active lifestyle in daily life. It also celebrates the achievements of Indian athletes and inspires the nation's youth to pursue sports professionally.