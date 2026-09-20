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English NewsSportsIndian MMA Fighter Collapses During Weight Cut, Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Indian MMA Fighter Collapses During Weight Cut, Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal Aryamaan reportedly passed out during a sauna weight cut and was later ruled medically unfit for the 2026 Asian Games.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian MMA fighter Varun collapsed during Asian Games weight-cutting.
  • He passed out in a sauna, hospitalized, then stabilized overnight.
  • Medically unfit due to dehydration, ending his Asian Games participation.

Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal Aryamaan’s Asian Games campaign has ended before his scheduled competition after he reportedly passed out during a weight-cutting session and was later declared medically unfit.

Varun Sanyal Aryamaan Collapses During Weight Cut

Varun reportedly collapsed after using a sauna on a cruise ship while attempting to reduce his weight ahead of his scheduled MMA competition at the Asian Games.

A Nepalese athlete reportedly found Varun after he passed out and helped wake him. The fighter then contacted MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera.

Indian officials subsequently arranged medical assistance, with Varun taken to hospital for evaluation. He later returned to the cruise ship at around 3am after his condition stabilised.

However, medical officials eventually ruled Varun medically unfit to compete after he suffered dehydration and muscle cramps during the weight-cutting process.

The decision ended Varun’s Asian Games campaign before he could enter the competition, despite having been selected to represent India in MMA at the continental event.

Who Is Varun Sanyal Aryamaan?

Varun is an Indian mixed martial arts fighter who was part of India’s contingent for the 2026 Asian Games and had been preparing for his scheduled competition.

He is the son of Sanjiv Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. Varun’s family background drew additional attention to his participation at the Asian Games.

MMA fighters compete across specific weight categories, making weight management a crucial part of preparations. Athletes often attempt to reduce their weight before competition under strict requirements.

In Varun’s case, the final stage of his weight cut involved a sauna session on the cruise ship before the medical emergency interrupted his preparations.

Varun Stabilises But Is Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Kundera reportedly said there was not much cause for concern after Varun received medical attention and later returned to the cruise ship during the early hours.

Despite his condition stabilising, medical officials did not clear Varun to compete. Dehydration and muscle cramps were cited as factors behind the decision.

Varun’s withdrawal means India will not have the fighter competing in the MMA event after his preparations were disrupted immediately before his scheduled appearance.

The incident also highlights the physical demands associated with rapid weight reduction in combat sports, where athletes must meet strict limits before entering their respective categories.

For Varun, the immediate priority is recovery after a health scare brought his Asian Games campaign to an unexpected end before he could compete for India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Varun Sanyal Aryamaan's Asian Games campaign?

His Asian Games campaign ended before competition after he collapsed during weight-cutting. He was declared medically unfit due to dehydration and muscle cramps.

Why was Varun Sanyal Aryamaan declared medically unfit?

He suffered dehydration and muscle cramps during his weight-cutting process. These health issues led medical officials to rule him out of the competition.

How did Varun Sanyal Aryamaan collapse during weight cutting?

He reportedly passed out after using a sauna on a cruise ship during his weight-cutting session. A Nepalese athlete found him and helped wake him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
MMA Asian Games 2026 Varun Sanyal Aryamaan India MMA Weight Cutting
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