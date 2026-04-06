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HomeSportsPayal Nag Beats Idol Sheetal Devi For Gold; Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Tribute - Check Post

Payal Nag Beats Idol Sheetal Devi For Gold; Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Tribute - Check Post

Payal Nag Wins Gold At World Para Archery Finals: A golden miracle! Anand Mahindra salutes Payal Nag after the quadruple amputee archer defeated her idol Sheetal Devi to become a world champion.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Payal Nag Wins Gold At World Para Archery Finals: In a story that has captured the heart of the nation, legendary industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a deeply moving tribute to Payal Nag. The 18-year-old para archer from Odisha, who lost all four limbs in a childhood accident, recently made history by defeating her own idol and world number one, Sheetal Devi, to clinch gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok.

Mahindra, known for spotlighting stories of extraordinary personalities, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how the young champion serves as his personal source of strength.

Anand Mahindra’s Heartfelt Tribute

Sharing images of the champion, Anand Mahindra admitted that their stories are what keep him grounded. He noted that whenever he feels "low or sorry" for himself, he looks at Payal and Sheetal to remind himself of the true meaning of resilience.

"Payal Nag. Daughter of a daily-wage mason from Odisha. Electrocuted at the age of eight. Lost all four limbs. And then, found a bow," Mahindra wrote. "These champions are not just my #MondayMotivation. They will be a source of motivation Every. Single. Day."

WATCH POST

Payal’s Journey

Payal’s life changed forever at the age of eight when she was accidentally electrocuted at a brick kiln. The daughter of a daily-wage mason from Balangir, Odisha, she lost both her arms and legs in the tragedy.

Despite the unimaginable loss, her spirit remained unbroken.

Her journey into the world of sports began in an unconventional way. She was first spotted by coach Kuldeep Vedwan, the same mentor who shaped the career of Paralympic medalist Sheetal Devi.

Vedwan noticed Payal's incredible focus while she was painting intricate portraits using only her mouth. Recognising a champion's discipline, he brought her to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Archery Academy in Katra to begin her training in 2023.

The Final in Bangkok

The final in Bangkok on Saturday was a poetic showdown. Payal faced off against Sheetal Devi, the woman she had studied and revered as her inspiration.

In a tense battle of nerves, the teenager showed remarkable composure to win 139-136, securing the individual compound gold.

Earlier in the tournament, the two "sisters in spirit" had teamed up to win the doubles gold, helping India finish at the top of the medal standings with seven gold medals.

Payal Nag: 18-year-old quadruple amputee; first archer in the world to compete without all four limbs.

The Mechanism: She uses a custom-made prosthetic leg to steady the bow and a chest-release system operated by her mouth to shoot.

The Result: Double gold at her senior international debut in Bangkok, April 2026.

2028 Paralympics In Sight

Coach Kuldeep Vedwan believes this is just the beginning for Payal. Having mastered her unique shooting technique in less than three years, she is now being prepared for the 2026 Para Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Her victory in Bangkok proves that for athletes like Payal and Sheetal, limitations only exist if you choose to see them.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Payal Nag?

Payal Nag is an 18-year-old para archer from Odisha who recently won gold at the World Para Archery Series Final in Bangkok. She is the first archer in the world to compete without all four limbs.

What is Anand Mahindra's connection to Payal Nag?

Anand Mahindra has shared a heartfelt tribute to Payal Nag, calling her a source of personal strength and motivation. He finds her resilience inspiring when he feels low.

How did Payal Nag lose her limbs?

Payal Nag lost all four limbs at the age of eight due to an accidental electrocution at a brick kiln. She is the daughter of a daily-wage mason from Balangir, Odisha.

How does Payal Nag shoot an arrow?

Payal uses a custom-made prosthetic leg to steady her bow and a mouth-operated chest-release system to shoot. Her coach discovered her talent while she was painting with her mouth.

What are Payal Nag's future aspirations?

Payal Nag is being prepared for the 2026 Para Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. Her coach believes this is just the beginning of her career.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Anand Mahindra Sheetal Devi World Para Archery Finals Payal Nag
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