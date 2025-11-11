Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar Clinches Double Gold As First National Sports Meet Concludes

The inaugural phase of the Indian Education Board’s first National Sports Competition wrapped up in Haridwar with Patanjali Gurukulam emerging as the standout performer. The institution secured gold medals in both the Under-17 freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling categories, dominating the final day of contests.

More than 50 state teams participated in the wrestling-led opening leg of the tournament. The high-energy competition drew strong support from students and sports enthusiasts, while Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna also attended and praised the young athletes. Winners were awarded medals, trophies and certificates during the closing ceremony.

Haridwar Leads The Wrestling Table

The second and final day produced back-to-back victories for Patanjali Gurukulam Haridwar. In Under-17 freestyle wrestling, its athlete clinched the top position, followed by Gurukul Kishangarh Ghasera from Haryana. The same result repeated in the Under-17 Greco-Roman event, with Haridwar taking gold and Kishangarh Ghasera settling for silver.

Students from Acharyakulam, GSS International School Agra and several other institutions also showcased impressive performances. More than 150 local school students attended as spectators, adding to the buzz around the new national-level competition.

‘These Children Will Make India Proud’

Addressing the closing ceremony, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, personally met the athletes and offered blessings. He said, “Seeing the enthusiasm of these young people, it seems that in the future these children will make India proud not only in the country but also at the global level. Through sports, they will become physically and mentally strong.” He added that events like this help build discipline and team spirit among the youth.

Swami Ramdev also encouraged participants and announced that a modern indoor stadium will soon be completed at Acharyakulam. “This stadium will become a centre not only for national but also international level sports competitions. Our goal is that rural and urban youth get equal opportunities,” he said.

More Sporting Categories To Be Added In Next Phases

Ramdev further highlighted the broader aim behind the event, saying, “This competition is an initiative of the Indian Education Board, which focuses on making sports an integral part of education. This first phase was completed in Haridwar, while the second phase will be in Agra, the third in Lucknow, and the concluding phase in Jaipur.”

Organisers confirmed that more sporting disciplines will be introduced in upcoming legs to widen participation and give more students a competitive platform. They added that the enthusiasm displayed during the first phase reflects how sports can serve as a powerful tool for nation-building and youth development.