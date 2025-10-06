Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsAyurveda Giant Enters Sports Nutrition Market With Nutrela Range, Promises Natural Boost For Athletes

Ayurveda Giant Enters Sports Nutrition Market With Nutrela Range, Promises Natural Boost For Athletes

Patanjali expands into sports nutrition with its Nutrela range, offering natural, chemical-free supplements designed to boost strength, recovery, and performance for athletes.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali, known for its Ayurvedic products in the Indian market, has now entered the field of sports nutrition. The company announced that products launched under the Nutrela brand are bringing a new revolution for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Patanjali claims that supplements such as ‘Nutrela Sports Whey Performance’ are rich in protein, creatine monohydrate, and bio-fermented vitamins. These products contain no added sugar, are gluten-free, non-GMO, and provide a natural boost to the body.

At a time when chemical-based supplements dominate the market, Patanjali’s move is emerging as an affordable and safe option for Indian athletes.

Products That Help in Faster Muscle Recovery: Patanjali

Patanjali stated, “High-quality whey protein has been used in these sports nutrition products, which helps muscles recover faster. The presence of creatine monohydrate makes workouts longer and more intense, while digestive enzymes ensure quick absorption. Bio-fermented vitamins reduce fatigue and maintain high energy levels. These supplements are designed for bodybuilders, gym-goers, and active individuals. Available on Amazon and Patanjali’s website, the products are easily delivered to homes, making them convenient for busy athletes.”

What Makes It a Game-Changer?

Patanjali claims, “The biggest advantage lies in its natural ingredients, which are based on Ayurvedic principles. Unlike traditional supplements that often cause side effects, these are 100% natural and free from banned substances. Athletes experience faster improvements in muscle growth, strength, and recovery. For example, after intense training, this protein provides essential nutrients that boost immunity and improve digestion. Recent reviews show users reporting longer workout sessions and reduced fatigue. It’s also a cost-effective choice for Indian athletes, priced 30–40% lower than imported brands.”

Filling the Gap in Quality Nutrition

Patanjali said, “Sports culture in India is growing rapidly, but there was a lack of quality nutrition. This new range fills that gap. Olympic and national-level athletes have started adopting it because it’s a trusted local brand. In the future, it will guide the young generation towards a healthier fitness lifestyle.”

 

The company also claims that these products are made through sustainable sourcing, making them environmentally friendly. Overall, Patanjali Sports Nutrition not only boosts performance but also promotes a healthier lifestyle.

Also read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali SPorts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Advertisement

Videos

Firozabad fire: Fire breaks out in a tent house in Sirsaganj, Firozabad, goods worth lakhs gutted | ABP Live
Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget