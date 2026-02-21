Om Prakash Chouhan Wins INR 1.5 Crore DP World Players Championship 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Reclaiming his status as one of India's top golfers, the seasoned Om Prakash Chouhan produced a masterclass on final day to clinch the INR 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship 2026. With a clinical late surge at the Tollygunge Club, Chouhan secured his 12th professional victory, marking a significant return to the winner's circle after more than two years.

A Final Round Masterclass

Chouhan (69-67-64-64) entered the final round just one shot off the lead and managed to card a brilliant six-under 64 to take his tournament total to 16-under 264. Despite an early stumble with a bogey on the second hole, the 39-year-old orchestrated a strong comeback on the front-nine, draining three significant putts from the 10-to-20-foot range.

The back-nine saw even more drama as a three-putt bogey on the 11th failed to dampen his spirits. Chouhan responded with four consecutive birdies, fueled by accurate approach shots that left him with short conversions. On the final hole, he demonstrated his veteran experience by sinking a high-stakes 10-foot par putt. Had he missed, he would have been forced into a three-way playoff with Shaurya Bhattacharya and Manu Gandas, who finished tied for second at 15-under 265.

Top of the Order of Merit

This victory earned Chouhan a winning cheque worth INR 22,50,000, a result that propelled him from 16th to fourth position in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit. Shaurya Bhattacharya, who had led for the first three days, and Manu Gandas both fired scores of 66 on Friday to stay in contention until the final moments. Meanwhile, Kshitij Naveed Kaul finished fourth at 14-under 266 after a final-round 65.

Among the local Kolkata favorites, Divyanshu Bajaj secured the best finish for the home crowd, taking a tied 25th place. Despite Chouhan's climb, Honey Baisoya remains at the summit of the 2026 Order of Merit following his win earlier in the season.

Personal Discipline

Reflecting on his journey, Chouhan admitted that his stint on the DP World Tour last season had led to a degree of complacency. He noted that he had become somewhat callous about his swing and had decreased his practice hours. However, he credited his wife for providing the necessary encouragement to get back to his old routine.

The shift in mindset has paid dividends immediately in 2026. With a win, a top-10, and a top-20 finish in the first three events of the year, Chouhan appears to have resolved the glitches in his game. By playing with a freer mind and putting in more hours on the greens, the Mhow-born golfer is once again asserting his dominance on the Indian circuit.