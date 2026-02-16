Sweden accused Canada's Marc Kennedy of illegally touching his stone after release, a violation in Olympic curling.
Winter Olympics Controversy: Tempers Flare As Canada’s Marc Kennedy Is Accused Of Cheating - WATCH
Sweden accuses Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating in curling at Winter Olympics 2026; match ends 8-6, tensions flare, and Sweden falls to 0-3 in round-robin.
In a tense round-robin clash, Canada narrowly defeated Sweden 8-6, but the match was overshadowed by allegations of cheating.
Sweden claimed that Canada’s Marc Kennedy touched his stone illegally, giving it a secondary push with his finger after releasing the handle.
In Olympic curling, stones must be released before crossing the “hog line,” marked by a thick green line. Sensors on the ice flash red if a stone is released late.
Video review appears to show Kennedy using his index finger to nudge the stone as it neared the line, prompting Sweden to report the incident to the referees.
Heated Exchanges On Ice
View this post on Instagram
Following the complaint, an official was stationed at the green line to monitor future plays, although previous throws could not be penalized.
Tensions escalated as both sides argued across the ice, and Kennedy reportedly shouted expletives in his defense. The confrontation highlighted growing frustration between the teams during the high-stakes match.
Sweden's Oskar Eriksson said "We want a game that is as sportsmanlike, honest and clean as possible, so we call it out as soon as I see that the Canadian No. 2 is, in my eyes, there poking the stone."
“I don’t like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour and four Olympic Games," Kennedy responded.
"He’s still accusing us of cheating, and I didn’t like it. So I told him where to stick it, because we’re the wrong team to do that to. So I don’t care. He might have been upset that he was losing." the Canadian added.
Official Response & Sweden’s Struggle
World Curling officials met with Canadian representatives after the match, issuing a verbal warning about Kennedy’s language.
They noted that further inappropriate conduct could lead to sanctions.
Meanwhile, Sweden’s defeat dropped them to 0-3 in round-robin play, leaving them with a steep challenge to reach the knockout stage and potentially earn a rematch.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main controversy in the Canada vs. Sweden curling match?
How does Olympic curling ensure fair play regarding stone release?
Stones must be released before crossing the hog line, and sensors on the ice flash red if a stone is released late.
What was the immediate consequence of Sweden's cheating allegation?
An official was stationed at the hog line to monitor subsequent plays, though past throws couldn't be penalized.
What was the reaction from the Canadian player accused of cheating?
Marc Kennedy denied cheating, expressed frustration at the accusation after a long career, and used expletives in his defense.
What is the current standing of the Swedish team after this match?
Sweden's defeat dropped them to 0-3 in the round-robin, making their advancement to the knockout stage a significant challenge.