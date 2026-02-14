The organizing committee's initial supply of 10,000 packs of condoms was exhausted within the first three days of the Games.
Winter Olympics 2026: 10,000 Condoms Exhausted In Just 72 Hours At Milan-Cortina
In just 72 hours, 10,000 condoms have vanished from the athletes' village, leaving organizers in an "awkward spotlight" at the Winter Olympics 2026 at Milan-Cortina.
The temperatures in the Italian Alps are sub-zero, but things are reportedly heating up inside the athletes' village. In a bizarre turn of events, the organizers of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics have run out of their initial supply of free condoms just three days after the Games began.
The Great Olympic Shortage
According to a report by the Italian newspaper La Stampa, the organizing committee's stock of 10,000 packs was completely exhausted by the third day of competition. The shortage has left officials scrambling to replenish supplies as athletes begin to voice their concerns.
"The supplies ran out in just three days," an anonymous athlete told La Stampa. "They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when".
Why the Supply Failed?
The shortage highlights a significant disparity in distribution compared to previous Games. While the Winter Games host a smaller pool of approximately 2,900 athletes, the allocation was notably conservative.
Summer vs. Winter: At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, organizers provided 300,000 condoms, roughly two per athlete per day. The record remains with the 2016 Rio Games, which saw a staggering 450,000 units distributed.
According to reports, with nearly 1,500 male athletes present, the 10,000-pack supply equated to roughly seven condoms per person in just 72 hours.
Breaking the Stigma
Governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, addressed the situation, defending the long-standing tradition of free distribution that dates back to the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
"Yes, we provide free condoms... It began in Seoul 1988 to raise awareness among athletes and young people about sexually transmitted disease prevention, a topic that shouldn't cause embarrassment," Fontana shared on social media.
The issue gained even more traction after Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart posted a viral clip highlighting the yellow-wrapped condoms featuring the Lombardy Region logo. "I found them," she joked in the video. "They have everything you need".
Village Life Beyond the Shortage
Despite the lack of contraceptives, the village remains a high-end retreat for the world's elite winter stars. Located in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Fiames village consists of modular units nestled in the Dolomites.
Amenities include:
A high-tech gym, table football, and air hockey.
Communal lounge areas featuring a piano.
Free drinks machines stocked with Coca-Cola and smoothies.
The organizing committee has assured athletes that a fresh batch of supplies is on the way to ensure the remaining 14 days of the Games remain safe.
