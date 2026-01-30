A Year From Tragedy, Maxim Naumov Set For Olympics After Parents’ Death In Plane Crash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsOlympicsA Year From Tragedy, Maxim Naumov Set For Olympics After Parents’ Death In Plane Crash

A year after losing his parents in a tragic plane crash, American figure skater Maxim Naumov prepares to represent the USA at the Winter Olympics 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Back in January 2025, the United States of America witnessed a horrific tragedy when a passenger plane collided mid-air with a Blackhawk helicopter over Washington DC's Potomac River.

American figure skater, Maxim Naumov, tragically lost both of his parents in the accident. 

A year on from the loss, the athlete scripts a story of inspiration, as he is set to represent the USA at the Winter Olympics 2026. 

Speaking with People magazine, Maxim Naumov said the he feels his parents' presence everywhere. 

"I feel their presence everywhere that I go."

Maxim Naumov Opens Up On His Loss

Maxim Naumov also stated in the said interview, "I hear their voices, like what they say to me, all those lessons that we had every single day for years, I have memories that are burned into my head, of certain corrections on jumps and things like that....or they're laughing about something or telling me, Don't forget to point your toes."

The New York Times quoted the athlete about how he motivated himself following his parents' passing in the DC plane crash:

"All I wanted to do in that moment was lay in my bed or lay on my couch and just rot, essentially,” Naumov said. “And it was a moment where I knew that the complete opposite of that was the path."

Naumov has now flown to Milan to represent the USA at the Winter Olympics. Figure Skating events will be held at the Milano Ice Skating Arena from February 6 onwards.

It is worth noting that Maxim Naumov's parents, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were themselves world champions and two-time Olympians.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Maxim Naumov and what happened to his parents?

Maxim Naumov is an American figure skater who lost both parents in a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River in January 2025.

How is Maxim Naumov coping with his loss?

Maxim Naumov feels his parents' presence everywhere and hears their voices, recalling their lessons and memories. He is channeling his grief into creating new, emotionally powerful figure skating programs.

Where will Maxim Naumov be competing?

Maxim Naumov is set to represent the USA at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milan, Italy. Figure skating events will take place at the Milano Ice Skating Arena starting February 6th.

What was Maxim Naumov's motivation after his parents' passing?

After his parents' passing, Maxim Naumov found motivation by choosing the opposite of succumbing to despair. He decided not to 'rot' but to pursue a path forward.

What were Maxim Naumov's parents known for?

Maxim Naumov's parents, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were accomplished figure skaters themselves. They were world champions and two-time Olympians.

