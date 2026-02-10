Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsOlympicsWinter Olympics 2026: Russian Skater's Viral Bollywood Routine Wins Hearts - Watch Video

Winter Olympics 2026: Russian Skater's Viral Bollywood Routine Wins Hearts - Watch Video

Bollywood hits the ice! Anastasiia Gubanova’s viral performance to Ranveer Singh’s "Dhurandhar" at the Winter Olympics 2026 has captured the hearts of millions of Indian fans. Watch the viral video below.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina witnessed an unexpected cultural crossover that is currently breaking the internet. Russian-born figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova, representing Georgia, delivered a mesmerizing routine set to a medley of Bollywood hits, including tracks from Bollywood blockbuster- Dhurandhar, leaving both the live audience and social media users in awe.

Desi Masterclass on Ice

Gubanova, the 23-year-old 2023 European Champion, stunned the stadium with a carefully curated mashup that paid homage to Indian cinema. The routine opened with the hauntingly beautiful "San Sanana" from the film Asoka, before transitioning into the high-energy title track of the 2025 blockbuster "Dhurandhar" (originally known as "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu").

Visually, the skater embraced the theme completely, donning a dazzling red-and-gold costume paired with a red bindi. In a moment that drew massive cheers online, she even seamlessly integrated Punjabi folk dance steps into her technical spins and footwork, bridging the gap between classical figure skating and Indian street style.

"Desi Girl" of Figure Skating

This wasn't just a one-off gimmick for the Olympics. Gubanova has previously expressed her deep affinity for Indian aesthetics, stating in a 2025 interview with Sports24:

"I feel most comfortable with an Indian style... My friends helped me choose the music. Now I'm an 'Indian girl,' and I love it!"

While India did not field any figure skaters for the 2026 Games, fans have flooded platforms like X and Instagram to declare Gubanova an "unofficial ambassador" for the culture.

"Dhurandhar" Magic Goes Global

The choice of music is particularly timely. The film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has been a massive global success, recently crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Its viral soundtrack has found a second life on the Olympic stage, proving that Bollywood's influence continues to transcend borders even in the most niche winter sports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Anastasiia Gubanova incorporate Indian dance moves into her skating?

Yes, she seamlessly integrated Punjabi folk dance steps into her technical spins and footwork.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Dhurandhar Winter Olympics 2026 Anastasiia Gubanova
