Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom French minister criticizes IOC's mandatory female athlete genetic testing.

IOC, WTA implement mandatory genetic tests for 2028 Olympic eligibility.

Minister calls testing discriminatory, challenging women's rights and ethics.

Policy raises concerns for future sports competitions and France.

France Sports Minister Marina Ferrari has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reconsider its mandatory genetic testing requirement for female athletes, warning that the eligibility policy for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could undermine women's rights. She has described the proposed screening as discriminatory and raised concerns about its ethical implications under French law.

Ferrari reiterated her opposition on Friday, arguing that compulsory gender screening could have consequences extending beyond elite sport. She also expressed concern that the requirement could eventually influence how younger female athletes are treated in sporting competitions.

According to PTI, Ferrari made the remarks during a phone conversation with reporters after attending a two-day European Union meeting on youth and sport in Brussels.

France Minister Questions IOC's Mandatory Gene Testing Policy

The IOC introduced its new eligibility framework in March, ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for July 2028. Under the policy, participation in female-category events at the Olympic Games and other IOC competitions is restricted to biological females, with eligibility determined through a mandatory genetic test conducted once during an athlete's career.

The framework was introduced in the context of US President Donald Trump's executive order on sports. The IOC said its policy was intended to protect fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.

Ferrari, however, believes the requirement raises serious ethical and equality concerns. France's bioethics laws prohibit femininity testing except in specific circumstances involving medical, scientific or judicial reasons, as well as certain extreme doping cases.

The minister said she hoped the IOC would reconsider its position, although she was uncertain whether the organisation would change course.

“I can't say for now if the IOC will backtrack on this, I hope so,” Ferrari said, adding that several international sports federations had already begun implementing similar requirements.

WTA Gene Testing Decision Also Draws Criticism

The debate has extended beyond the Olympic governing body, with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) also introducing mandatory one-time genetic testing for players seeking eligibility for the women's competition at the 2028 Games.

The WTA updated its eligibility regulations to include screening based on biological sex. It said the move was intended to preserve the integrity of women's professional tennis and maintain fair competition standards.

Ferrari criticised the tennis body's decision, describing it as depressing. She also cited figures suggesting that approximately 60 per cent of French female athletes opposed mandatory genetic testing.

The French minister argued that such screening amounted to discrimination against women and represented a setback for women's rights. She also raised questions about the wider implications of introducing compulsory tests across international sport.

France Minister Raises Concerns Ahead Of 2030 Winter Olympics

Ferrari has taken the issue beyond public criticism, using discussions with European counterparts to encourage a broader conversation about the impact of gender screening on female athletes.

During the EU meeting in Brussels, she raised the subject with officials and said she was continuing bilateral discussions with other sports ministers. She believes more countries are beginning to recognise that the issue could affect female competitors across different sports.

Her concerns also have a domestic dimension. France is scheduled to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, and Ferrari questioned how the country would approach the issue if the current testing framework remains in place.

She warned that the consequences might not be limited to athletes competing at the highest level, expressing concern that mandatory screening could eventually reach much younger age groups.

IOC Policy Changes Eligibility For Women's Olympic Events

The IOC's eligibility framework has also changed the rules governing transgender women's participation in Olympic women's events. Under the new policy, transgender women are excluded from the female category at the Olympic Games.

The organisation has defended the framework on the grounds of fairness, safety and integrity in women's sport. However, mandatory genetic testing has faced criticism from human rights experts and activist groups.

With the LA 2028 Olympics approaching, the issue remains a point of disagreement between sporting authorities, governments and advocates for women's rights. Ferrari wants international federations to reconsider their approach, while the IOC's eligibility framework remains the basis for female-category participation at its events.