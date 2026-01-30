Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE Telecast Details; Know when and where to watch the even live in India.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 08:25 PM (IST)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: The 2026 Australian Open final is set for a historic "clash of eras" as Novak Djokovic faces off against world number one Carlos Alcaraz this Sunday, February 1.

After two grueling five-set semifinals on Friday, the tennis world is bracing for a rematch of their epic Olympic final.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and his 11th title in Melbourne, reached the final by dethroning two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in a late-night thriller. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Alcaraz survived a marathon 5-hour, 27-minute battle against Alexander Zverev to reach his maiden Australian Open final.

The stakes couldn't be higher: Alcaraz is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam, while 38-year-old Djokovic aims to prove his dominance is far from over. With their head-to-head tightly poised, this final promises to be a generational defining battle at Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE Telecast: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE

When will Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match will take place on Sunday, February 1st (IST).

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match be held?

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

What time will Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match match start?

TNovak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match is expected to start from 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match?

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match will be televised live on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match?

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open 2026 Final match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
