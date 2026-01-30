Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE: The 2026 Australian Open final is set for a historic "clash of eras" as Novak Djokovic faces off against world number one Carlos Alcaraz this Sunday, February 1.

After two grueling five-set semifinals on Friday, the tennis world is bracing for a rematch of their epic Olympic final.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam and his 11th title in Melbourne, reached the final by dethroning two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in a late-night thriller. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Alcaraz survived a marathon 5-hour, 27-minute battle against Alexander Zverev to reach his maiden Australian Open final.

The stakes couldn't be higher: Alcaraz is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam, while 38-year-old Djokovic aims to prove his dominance is far from over. With their head-to-head tightly poised, this final promises to be a generational defining battle at Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2026 Final LIVE Telecast: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE

