Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsWatch: Novak Djokovic's Viral Reaction To Ilia Malinin's Historic Olympic Backflip

Watch: Novak Djokovic's Viral Reaction To Ilia Malinin's Historic Olympic Backflip

Sitting at ice level, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was seen with his hands over his head as Ilia Malini landed a breathtaking backflip on a single skate.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics witnessed a viral "crossover" moment that fans won't soon forget. Tennis icon Novak Djokovic, attending the figure skating team event alongside his wife, Jelena, was caught on camera in a state of absolute disbelief during Ilia Malinin's gold-medal-clinching routine.

"Once-in-a-Lifetime" Reaction

Sitting at ice level, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was seen with his hands over his head as 21-year-old American, known as the "Quad God," landed a breathtaking backflip on a single skate.

The move - recently legalized and now a signature of Malinin’s technical dominance - helped secure Team USA's second consecutive Olympic gold in the team event.

Watch Video

Malinin's Disbelief

Speaking after his historic performance, a star-struck Malinin admitted that knowing a legend of Novak Djokovic's caliber was watching added a layer of surrealism to his win: "I did see Novak. It’s so unreal. I heard that after I landed my backflip he was like - he had his hands over his head. That’s incredible. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment. I’m absolutely blown away."

Malinin rises to the occasion

After a difficult short program the previous night, American standout Ilia Malinin rose to the occasion when it counted most, unleashing a free skate packed with five of his signature quadruple jumps. His performance earned a score of 200.03, decisively pulling United States ahead of Japan in the team standings.

Japan settled for silver for the second consecutive Winter Games, while Italy captured a stirring bronze medal amid an electric home atmosphere.

"Going into the men's free skate, I knew that it was tied. I knew that I was the deciding factor," Malinin told reporters after winning the gold medal, Olympics.com reported. "I told myself, 'This is your moment. It's do-or-die.' I just let the nerves go and tried to have fun.

"Without each other, we wouldn't have been able to do this. It came down to the energy and support of this entire team." 

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Novak Djokovic Winter Olympics Ilia Malinin Backflip Ilia Malinin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget