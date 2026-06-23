Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsNitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury

India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • All-rounder Nitish Reddy ruled out of upcoming UK tour.
  • Suffered quadriceps injury during recent Afghanistan ODI series.
  • MRI reveals swelling, fiber disruption; requires four-week recovery.

New Delhi: India were dealt a blow as all-rounder Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the upcoming white ball tour of UK with a quadriceps injury that he had sustained during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

Reddy was also supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who also has quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.

It is understood that Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks - the recovery timeline could extend too - to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his Return To Play protocols.

The 23-year-old played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far. During the Afghanistan series, he had played two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.

While bowling coach Morne Morkel had then said that the injury didn't look serious, it has now taken a far more serious turn.

Many believe that although Reddy's stint with independent fast bowling coach Steffan Jones helped him increase his speed from late 120 kmph to a brisk mid 130 kmph, the flip side is that his body is unable to adjust with demands of sudden uptick in pace.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Nitish Reddy been ruled out of the UK tour?

Nitish Reddy is ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of the UK due to a quadriceps injury. He sustained this injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

What is the specific nature of Nitish Reddy's injury?

An MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in his left quadriceps. He has been asked to report to COE for further assessment.

How long is Nitish Reddy expected to be out of action?

Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks for rehabilitation. This recovery timeline could extend before he can start his Return To Play protocols.

Was Nitish Reddy meant to replace another player on the tour?

Yes, Reddy was supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya. Pandya also has a quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Cricket Team Nitish Kumar Reddy England Tour India India Vs England ODI Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury
Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury
Sports
This Cricketer Scored 0 Runs, Took 0 Wickets, Yet Won Player Of The Match In Historic ODI
This Cricketer Scored 0 Runs, Took 0 Wickets, Yet Won Player Of The Match In Historic ODI
Sports
Why Was France vs Iraq Delayed For Over 2 Hours? FIFA World Cup 2026 Weather Suspension Explained
Why Was France vs Iraq Delayed For Over 2 Hours? FIFA World Cup 2026 Weather Suspension Explained
Sports
WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record
WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget