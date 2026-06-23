Nitish Reddy is ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of the UK due to a quadriceps injury. He sustained this injury during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Ireland Series And England Tour Due To Injury
India have suffered a major setback ahead of the UK white-ball tour, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out after scans revealed a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series.
- All-rounder Nitish Reddy ruled out of upcoming UK tour.
- Suffered quadriceps injury during recent Afghanistan ODI series.
- MRI reveals swelling, fiber disruption; requires four-week recovery.
New Delhi: India were dealt a blow as all-rounder Nitish Reddy was ruled out of the upcoming white ball tour of UK with a quadriceps injury that he had sustained during the recent ODI series against Afghanistan.
Reddy was also supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya, who also has quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.
"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin in possession of PTI stated.
It is understood that Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks - the recovery timeline could extend too - to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his Return To Play protocols.
The 23-year-old played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far. During the Afghanistan series, he had played two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.
While bowling coach Morne Morkel had then said that the injury didn't look serious, it has now taken a far more serious turn.
Many believe that although Reddy's stint with independent fast bowling coach Steffan Jones helped him increase his speed from late 120 kmph to a brisk mid 130 kmph, the flip side is that his body is unable to adjust with demands of sudden uptick in pace.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Nitish Reddy been ruled out of the UK tour?
What is the specific nature of Nitish Reddy's injury?
An MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in his left quadriceps. He has been asked to report to COE for further assessment.
How long is Nitish Reddy expected to be out of action?
Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks for rehabilitation. This recovery timeline could extend before he can start his Return To Play protocols.
Was Nitish Reddy meant to replace another player on the tour?
Yes, Reddy was supposed to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya. Pandya also has a quadriceps niggle and is not in condition to bowl 10 overs in ODIs.