WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted In Wheelchair After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javelin star Neeraj Chopra suffered ankle ligament tear injury.

Forced to miss Asian Games, Diamond League Final.

Chopra was seen using a wheelchair after the announcement.

Neeraj Chopra Wheelchair: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season has come to an abrupt end after an ankle ligament tear suffered during training. The injury has ruled the Indian javelin star out of both the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the Diamond League Final, dealing a significant blow to his campaign. Shortly after announcing the setback, Chopra was spotted using a wheelchair while travelling. A video showing the two-time Olympic medallist being assisted has now surfaced on social media.

Heartbreaking to see Neeraj Chopra like this 😢



Wishing him a strong and speedy recovery! https://t.co/S4H8Y5AONY pic.twitter.com/4NCD68NYaP August 30, 2026

Chopra Seen Using Wheelchair After Injury

The video shows Neeraj Chopra being assisted while travelling, with the Indian athlete seen using a wheelchair following his injury.

The visuals emerged after Chopra confirmed that he would not compete for the remainder of the season.

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He had recently appeared to be building momentum in 2026, making the latest development particularly disappointing for the Olympic champion.

Chopra Confirms Season-Ending Injury

Neeraj Chopra revealed through a social media post that he had sustained a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

Following discussions with his doctor and support team, the decision was made for him to step away from competition for the rest of the year. Rather than rushing back, Chopra's focus will now be on recovering properly and returning stronger.

The injury has brought his 2026 campaign to a premature conclusion just as he appeared to be rediscovering his competitive rhythm.

The withdrawal will be keenly felt at the Asian Games, where he was expected to be one of India's leading medal contenders.

This injury also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, removing another major target from his schedule.

For Indian athletics, Chopra's absence represents a major setback at a time when he had been showing encouraging signs of form. For the athlete himself, the immediate priority will be rehabilitation and ensuring he makes a full recovery before returning to competition.