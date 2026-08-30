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English NewsSportsWATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted In Wheelchair After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Spotted In Wheelchair After Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, with new wheelchair footage emerging from an airport.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Javelin star Neeraj Chopra suffered ankle ligament tear injury.
  • Forced to miss Asian Games, Diamond League Final.
  • Chopra was seen using a wheelchair after the announcement.

Neeraj Chopra Wheelchair: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season has come to an abrupt end after an ankle ligament tear suffered during training. The injury has ruled the Indian javelin star out of both the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the Diamond League Final, dealing a significant blow to his campaign. Shortly after announcing the setback, Chopra was spotted using a wheelchair while travelling. A video showing the two-time Olympic medallist being assisted has now surfaced on social media.

Chopra Seen Using Wheelchair After Injury

The video shows Neeraj Chopra being assisted while travelling, with the Indian athlete seen using a wheelchair following his injury.

The visuals emerged after Chopra confirmed that he would not compete for the remainder of the season.

Also Check | WATCH: Jake Paul Shouts 'Vande Mataram' While Celebrating Neeraj Goyat's Birmingham Win

He had recently appeared to be building momentum in 2026, making the latest development particularly disappointing for the Olympic champion.

Chopra Confirms Season-Ending Injury

Neeraj Chopra revealed through a social media post that he had sustained a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

Following discussions with his doctor and support team, the decision was made for him to step away from competition for the rest of the year. Rather than rushing back, Chopra's focus will now be on recovering properly and returning stronger.

The injury has brought his 2026 campaign to a premature conclusion just as he appeared to be rediscovering his competitive rhythm.

The withdrawal will be keenly felt at the Asian Games, where he was expected to be one of India's leading medal contenders.

This injury also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, removing another major target from his schedule.

For Indian athletics, Chopra's absence represents a major setback at a time when he had been showing encouraging signs of form. For the athlete himself, the immediate priority will be rehabilitation and ensuring he makes a full recovery before returning to competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Neeraj Chopra sustain?

Neeraj Chopra suffered an ankle ligament tear during training. This injury has abruptly ended his 2026 season and will require rehabilitation.

What major events will Neeraj Chopra miss due to his injury?

Due to his ankle injury, Neeraj Chopra will miss both the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and the Diamond League Final. His entire 2026 competitive season has concluded.

Why was Neeraj Chopra seen using a wheelchair?

Neeraj Chopra was spotted using a wheelchair while traveling after sustaining his ankle ligament tear. A video showing him being assisted surfaced on social media.

How did Neeraj Chopra announce his injury and withdrawal?

Neeraj Chopra confirmed his season-ending injury through a social media post. He announced that he would step away from competition for the remainder of the year to focus on recovery.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Olympics Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra Injury
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