Neeraj Chopra's Rival Arshad Nadeem In Trouble; Pakistan Fans Turn Against Him

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has found himself at the centre of an off-field controversy. The Olympic champion recently travelled to South Africa for training, where he is reportedly working with his former coach, Terseus Liebenberg. However, his trip has now sparked a dispute with the Pakistan Sports Board.

Arshad accused of travelling without NOC

The controversy revolves around Arshad's decision to travel to South Africa without reportedly obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). A Pakistan Sports Board official claimed that the board was not informed about the athlete's trip beforehand.

As per the regulations in Pakistan, athletes are expected to secure approval from the concerned authorities and the Pakistan Sports Board before travelling abroad for training or competitions. Arshad's alleged failure to follow the procedure has therefore raised concerns within the board.

Future international travel could be affected

A Pakistan Sports Board official indicated that the matter could have consequences beyond Arshad's current training stint. If the javelin star fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, his ability to travel abroad for future assignments could potentially be affected.

The development comes at an important stage of Arshad's preparations for upcoming international events. He is expected to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary in September, followed by the Asian Games in Japan.

Arshad seeks comeback after disappointing Commonwealth Games

Arshad's decision to train in South Africa comes after a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games. He finished ninth in the men's javelin throw, managing a best effort of 77.41 metres.

The result led to questions surrounding his form, fitness and preparations. Arshad subsequently opted to train in South Africa with former coach Terseus Liebenberg rather than continue his preparations in Lahore.

Liebenberg, who has previously worked with the Olympic champion, remains confident that Arshad can rediscover his best form with the right training and preparation.