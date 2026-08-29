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English NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season appears to be over after an ankle injury rules him out of the Asian Games and Diamond League Final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neeraj Chopra suffered an ankle ligament tear during training.
  • Injury forces missing Asian Games and Diamond League Final.
  • Chopra confirmed withdrawal following medical team's consultation.

Neeraj Chopra Injured: Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season has come to an unexpected halt after the two-time Olympic medallist suffered an ankle ligament tear during training. The setback means Chopra will miss both the Asian Games and the Diamond League Final, ending his campaign at a time when his performances had begun to show signs of improvement. The Indian javelin star had recently produced a Season's Best effort at the Lausanne Diamond League, giving him renewed momentum heading into the crucial part of the season.

However, the training injury has forced Chopra and his team to make the decision to withdraw from the remaining competitions.

Chopra Confirms Decision To End 2026 Campaign

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj Chopra addressed the setback in an Instagram post, explaining that the injury came shortly after he had begun feeling more confident with his performances.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training."

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The Olympic medallist subsequently consulted his medical team before deciding against returning to competition this season.

“After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”

The decision rules Chopra out of the Asian Games, while his absence will also be felt at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Diamond League Final Hopes End Abruptly

Neeraj Chopra had put himself in a strong position in the Diamond League qualification race despite having only two competitive appearances during the season.

He began his campaign at the Doha Diamond League in June, where his 85.69m effort earned him fourth place.

He then competed in Lausanne and finished second, with Pathirage once again finishing ahead of him.

The points collected from those appearances were enough to keep Chopra seventh in the qualification standings. He accumulated 12 points and secured qualification for the season-ending Diamond League Final, which was scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 5.

That opportunity has now disappeared because of the injury.

Frequently Asked Questions

What injury did Neeraj Chopra sustain?

Neeraj Chopra suffered an ankle ligament tear during training. This unfortunate injury has led to an early end to his 2026 season.

Which major competitions will Neeraj Chopra miss due to his injury?

Due to the ankle ligament tear, Neeraj Chopra will miss both the Asian Games and the prestigious Diamond League Final. This rules him out of all remaining competitions this season.

How did Neeraj Chopra announce his injury and decision to withdraw?

Neeraj Chopra confirmed the setback and his decision to end his season in an Instagram post. He explained that the injury occurred shortly after he felt he was gaining momentum in his performances.

Was Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Final?

Yes, Neeraj Chopra had qualified for the Diamond League Final, securing seventh place in the qualification standings with 12 points. However, the injury prevents him from competing in the event.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Neeraj Chopra Injury Asian Games 2026
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