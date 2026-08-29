Neeraj Chopra Suffers Injury Setback! Ruled Out Of Asian Games 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neeraj Chopra suffered an ankle ligament tear during training.

Injury forces missing Asian Games and Diamond League Final.

Chopra confirmed withdrawal following medical team's consultation.

Neeraj Chopra Injured: Neeraj Chopra's 2026 season has come to an unexpected halt after the two-time Olympic medallist suffered an ankle ligament tear during training. The setback means Chopra will miss both the Asian Games and the Diamond League Final, ending his campaign at a time when his performances had begun to show signs of improvement. The Indian javelin star had recently produced a Season's Best effort at the Lausanne Diamond League, giving him renewed momentum heading into the crucial part of the season.

However, the training injury has forced Chopra and his team to make the decision to withdraw from the remaining competitions.

Chopra Confirms Decision To End 2026 Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj Chopra addressed the setback in an Instagram post, explaining that the injury came shortly after he had begun feeling more confident with his performances.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training."

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The Olympic medallist subsequently consulted his medical team before deciding against returning to competition this season.

“After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”

The decision rules Chopra out of the Asian Games, while his absence will also be felt at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Diamond League Final Hopes End Abruptly

Neeraj Chopra had put himself in a strong position in the Diamond League qualification race despite having only two competitive appearances during the season.

He began his campaign at the Doha Diamond League in June, where his 85.69m effort earned him fourth place.

He then competed in Lausanne and finished second, with Pathirage once again finishing ahead of him.

The points collected from those appearances were enough to keep Chopra seventh in the qualification standings. He accumulated 12 points and secured qualification for the season-ending Diamond League Final, which was scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 5.

That opportunity has now disappeared because of the injury.