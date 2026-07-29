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English NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Javelin Throw Full Schedule, Date, Time, And Venue

Neeraj Chopra At CWG 2026: Javelin Throw Full Schedule, Date, Time, And Venue

After missing the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to injury concerns, Neeraj returns to the CWG stage seeking his second career gold medal in the event.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)

India’s star track-and-field athlete Neeraj Chopra is set to spearhead the national contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the Men's Javelin Throw, his schedule is split across two main stages: the preliminary qualification round and the medal event final.

Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification Round

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time (IST): Starts at 2:55 PM IST (Morning session in Glasgow)

Objective: Athletes must meet the auto-qualification mark or rank among the top 12 throwers to advance to the medal round.

Men's Javelin Throw - Final (Medal Event)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026 (night) / Early morning Saturday, August 1, 2026

Time (IST): Scheduled for 12:45 AM IST on August 1 (late-night session of July 31 in Glasgow)

Objective: Compete across six throws for a podium finish and the gold medal.

Venue & Location Details

Venue: Scotstoun Stadium  City: Glasgow, Scotland

Venue Overview: Scotstoun Stadium serves as the primary track-and-field hub for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Known for its modern athletics arena, the venue hosts all major field events, including the javelin throw qualifying stages and finals.

Key Event Context & Expectations

After missing the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to injury concerns, Neeraj returns to the CWG stage seeking his second career gold medal in the event, having previously won the title at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Alongside fellow Indian competitors Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, Chopra enters as one of the frontrunners for the podium.

Where to Watch in India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Neeraj Chopra has made it clear that he is not fixated on throwing beyond the 90-metre mark in every competition. Instead, the Indian javelin star believes that winning medals and delivering consistent performances are far more important than achieving a specific distance.

Speaking ahead of his return to the Commonwealth Games, Chopra said his priority is to perform at his best irrespective of the venue or weather conditions, with the ultimate goal of competing for top honours.

"No, I don't feel that pressure, nor do I obsess over a specific distance. As an athlete, my goal is always to improve my distance," Chopra said in response to a PTI query.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026
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