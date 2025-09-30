National Sports Awards: Sports Ministry Invites Applications

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsNational Sports Awards: Sports Ministry Invites Applications

The awards are given annually by the President of India to recognise and reward excellence in sports but the date of the ceremony, which is held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, is not yet out.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Tuesday began the process of inviting applications for this year's national sports awards with October 28 being the last date of submission.

Once again, sportspersons penalised for doping violations would only be eligible if their ban period is over.

"The achievements during the said suspension/ punishment would not be considered. However a sportsperson against whom enquiry is pending/ongoing will not be considered," the ministry stated in the notified eligibility criteria.

A Screening Committee consisting of Joint Secretary (Sports), Secretary, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Director (Sports)/Deputy Secretary (Sports) Department of Sports and Executive Director (TEAMS)/Director (TEAMS), SAI will scrutinise the applications.

"Applications of the sportspersons and reports of NSFs (national Sports federations (NSFs) and SAI will be placed before the screening committee. Valid applications, which are clear from vigilance, disciplinary and doping angles, will be placed before the Selection Committee as per the prescribed eligibility criteria." Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour among the ones given and comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a medallion and a certificate of honour.

Arjuna awards form the next rung and fetches the winner a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

To be eligible, a sportsperson must display "spectacular and most outstanding performance over a period of four years preceding the year in which the award is to be given.

"Olympic/ Paralympics/ Asian/ Commonwealth Games/ Championships/World Cup/World Championship and equivalent recognised international tournaments for the period from January 1, 2021 and upto December 31, 2024 will be taken into consideration," the ministry said.

Arjuna Award (Lifetime) is given for life time contribution to sports development, while the Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports.

"Applications from the eligible sportspersons, coaches and entities are invited in online mode through a dedicated Portal. The applicants eligible in accordance with the award guidelines need to self-apply at www.dbtyas-sports.gov.in," the sports ministry stated in its notification.

"The applications of the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities for the awards must be submitted at the online portal www.dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 11:59 pm on 28th October, 2025," it added.

Last year, double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh and hockey ace Harmanpreet Singh were among four winners of the Khel Ratna award.

The Sports Ministry also named an unprecedented 17 para-athletes in the list of 32 Arjuna awardees to honour their resounding success at the Paris Paralympics in the same year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement

Embed widget