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HomeSportsNational Games champion shot putter Jasmine Kaur, hoopster Amritpal banned by NADA panel

National Games champion shot putter Jasmine Kaur, hoopster Amritpal banned by NADA panel

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substanc.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substance.

The 23-year-old, who won gold at the National Games in Dehradun earlier this year with a personal best throw of 15.97 metres, had tested positive for Terbutaline — a stimulant commonly found in cough syrups. She was placed under provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency early last year.

She has now been handed a two-year suspension as per the latest update of dope offenders in the NADA website.

The ADDP gave the decision but the NADA updated the list on Friday.

Her ban period has already started from March 28, 2025.

She had also secured second place at the Inter-University Games last year with a best effort of 14.75m.

Former India basketball player Amritpal Singh, who has played in Australia's National Basketball League, has been handed eight-year ban from March 5, 2025 onwards, after he committed a second offence at the National Games in Dehra Dun.

The NADA also updated the list of provisionally suspended athletes with 11 from different sports failing dope tests.

Aman Malik, Sahil Gill and Abhishek were the track and field athletes in the latest list, while a minor wushu player has also been placed under provisional suspension.

Weightlifters Chelsi and Shankar as well as wrestlers Vikas Yadav and Vikrant Singh Bhoriya were also in the updated list. PTI PDS PDS TAP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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