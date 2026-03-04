Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MS Dhoni's Car Fined For Overspeeding In Ranchi; E-Challan Issued

MS Dhoni's Car Fined For Overspeeding In Ranchi; E-Challan Issued

MS Dhoni fined Rs 1,000 for overspeeding in Ranchi; housing board notice adds off-field focus as he trains for IPL 2026 with CSK.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 1,000 for overspeeding in Ranchi after his vehicle was flagged by the city’s automated traffic surveillance system near his residence. An e-challan was issued under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials confirmed. Though the violation was minor, matters involving the iconic cricketer tend to generate swift public interest, with the episode quickly circulating across social media platforms and fan forums.

E-Challan Issued Under Traffic Law

Authorities said the overspeeding was detected electronically, triggering the issuance of the fine through the standard digital enforcement process, as per a report on India Today. There were no additional violations reported in connection with the incident.

While routine in nature, the case underscores how even minor civic infractions involving high-profile personalities often become talking points beyond their legal implications.

Housing Board Notice Over Plot Use

The traffic penalty comes shortly after another development in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand State Housing Board has served Dhoni a notice over alleged misuse of a residential plot on Harmu Road in Ranchi.

According to officials, the land was allotted strictly for residential purposes, and there are claims it may have been used commercially. The board has sought clarification and is reviewing whether the original allotment conditions were adhered to. No final determination has been announced.

Focus Shifts To IPL 2026

Amid these local issues, Dhoni has returned to training with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as preparations gather pace for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The five-time champions endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table after losing 10 of their 14 league matches.

Retained under the uncapped player rule for Rs 4 crore, Dhoni continued to operate in a finishing role lower down the order last season. In IPL 2025, he amassed 196 runs from 14 appearances, maintaining a strike rate of 135.17 and often delivering quick late-innings cameos.

At 44, Dhoni remains an influential figure within CSK’s tactical framework and dressing room environment. While recent off-field developments have attracted attention, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s immediate focus appears firmly fixed on helping CSK regroup and mount a stronger campaign in IPL 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni focusing on currently?

Despite these off-field developments, MS Dhoni is currently focused on training with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Dhoni
