MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Reveals Emotional Struggle After Controversial Asian Games Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suchika Tariyal Hooda felt no joy after controversial semifinal defeat.

Review declared draw, lighter opponent advanced by tie-break.

Tariyal eventually embraced historic Asian Games bronze medal proudly.

Suchika Tariyal Hooda admitted that her historic Asian Games bronze medal did not immediately bring her joy after a controversial semifinal defeat left her struggling to accept the result. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Indian MMA fighter recalled the emotional aftermath of her women’s Traditional 60kg semifinal against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo. Tariyal initially felt she had done enough to reach the gold-medal bout and found it difficult to come to terms with the outcome.

Review Turns Semifinal Into A Draw

For Suchika Tariyal Hooda, the result was particularly difficult because she had entered the competition with ambitions of winning the gold medal.

"I was not satisfied with the result because I did not believe that I had lost. Had I genuinely lost, I would have accepted the result. But the rules applied during the fight went against me, even though I felt I had won. I could not accept the result at that moment,"

"I had wanted to bring home the gold medal, so naturally I was disappointed. That was my first reaction. Later, after I had calmed down, I began to appreciate the bronze medal and enjoy the achievement," she told The Free Press Journal.

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The semifinal produced a dramatic sequence after the original decision went against Tariyal. The Indian team challenged the outcome, prompting officials to review the bout.

Following the review, the contest was declared a draw, leaving the two fighters level on the scorecards. The winner then had to be determined through the applicable weight tie-break rule using the fighters’ morning weigh-in figures.

That turned out to be decisive. Teo was approximately 700 grams lighter than Tariyal, allowing the Singaporean fighter to advance to the final.

Tariyal Learns To Appreciate Historic Bronze

Although the semifinal exit initially overshadowed the achievement, Suchika Tariyal Hooda was eventually able to look at her campaign from a different perspective. Her bronze made history for India and gave the fighter a major achievement on the Asian Games stage.

The disappointment gradually gave way to pride after she had time to process what she had accomplished.

"I am happy now. I congratulate everyone in the country and sincerely thank all those who supported me."

The medal also represents a significant moment in Tariyal’s career. Despite the controversy surrounding her semifinal, she managed to leave the Asian Games with a podium finish and a story that included both heartbreak and achievement.