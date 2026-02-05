Mirabai Chanu's Golden Lift: Three National Records Fall

At the 2026 National Weightlifting Championships, Mirabai Chanu once again underlined her status as India's premier weightlifter with a sensational performance in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Competing in the 48 kg category, Mirabai rewrote the record books, breaking three national records in a single event and clinching the gold medal.

Mirabai dominates 48 kg division

From the outset, Mirabai looked in complete control. She opened by lifting 89 kg in the snatch, setting a new national mark.

She followed it up with another record-breaking lift of 116 kg in the clean and jerk.

Her combined total of 205 kg established a third national record, giving her a clean sweep across snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Snatch

New record (Feb 2026): 89 kg

Previous record: 88 kg

Record holder (both old and new): Mirabai Chanu

Previous event: 2020 Nationals (49 kg)

Note: The 88 kg lift was her personal best in the 49 kg category and later became the reference mark for the 48 kg division

Clean & Jerk

New record (Feb 2026): 116 kg

Previous record: 115 kg

Record holder (both old and new): Mirabai Chanu

Previous event: 2025 World Championships

Total

New record (Feb 2026): 205 kg

Previous record: 199 kg

Record holder (both old and new): Mirabai Chanu

Previous event: 2025 World Championships

Surpasses her previous best

The performance marked a big improvement over her recent international showing. At the 2025 World Championships, where she won gold, Mirabai had posted a total of 199 kg.

Her latest 205 kg effort in Modinagar bettered that figure, highlighting her progress in the new weight category. Although she narrowly missed a 91 kg snatch attempt, it did little to overshadow an outstanding outing.

Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the 2024 Games, ending fourth.

That setback prompted her move from the 49 kg to the 48 kg category. Her record-breaking showing at the nationals suggests the shift could mark a strong new phase in her career and reinforces her credentials as a medal prospect for India in upcoming international competitions.

Mirabai reflects on her achievement

Speaking after her win, Mirabai said the record-breaking display in the 48 kg category was especially meaningful. She admitted that transitioning from the 49 kg class had been challenging, but the results have boosted her confidence. She added that her next target is to cross the 90 kg mark in the snatch, something she plans to work towards in the near future.

Other medal winners

In the same category, Radha Soni of the All India Police secured the silver medal with a total lift of 183 kg, while Komal Kohar finished third to take bronze.