Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set new MI record.

The pair achieved three century stands together.

This surpasses previous partnerships for Mumbai Indians.

Their consistent opening form benefits the team.

MI vs LSG Live: The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton has reached a significant milestone in the history of the Mumbai Indians. The pair has now established a record for the most century stands. Their latest achievement places them at the top of an illustrious list of cricketers who have represented the franchise. This consistent performance has become a vital component of the team's strategy.

Surpassing Club Legends

The duo has officially recorded three partnerships of one hundred runs or more during their time together. This feat moves them ahead of several iconic pairings from the club's successful past.

Previously, the record was shared by multiple groups who managed two such stands. Rohit Sharma appears twice in the rankings, highlighting his longevity and adaptability as a premier opening batsman.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Is Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of MI vs LSG Match?

Historical Scoring Pairs

The list includes celebrated names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ambati Rayudu, who formed a formidable bond. Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons also achieved two century partnerships during their shared tenure.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are the other notable pair with two stands to their credit. However, the current momentum belongs entirely to the record-breaking combination of Rohit and Rickelton.

Here is the list of the most century partnerships for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL across any wicket:

Rohit Sharma & Ryan Rickelton: 3

Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan: 2

Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons: 2

Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar: 2

The Current Opening Form

Rickelton has proven to be an ideal partner for the veteran Indian international. Their ability to rotate strike and find boundaries early in the innings has provided Mumbai with many starts.

This statistical landmark is particularly impressive given the competitive nature of the tournament. The pair continues to set a high standard for future generations of players at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: KKR Star Reacts As Vijay’s TVK Set To Win 100+ Seats In Tamil Nadu Elections - Check Post