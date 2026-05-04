Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsVintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

Vintage Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton Shatter Iconic Mumbai Indians Record

MI vs LSG Live: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton now hold the record for the most century partnerships in Mumbai Indians history. See the full list of top scoring pairs.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set new MI record.
  • The pair achieved three century stands together.
  • This surpasses previous partnerships for Mumbai Indians.
  • Their consistent opening form benefits the team.

MI vs LSG Live: The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton has reached a significant milestone in the history of the Mumbai Indians. The pair has now established a record for the most century stands. Their latest achievement places them at the top of an illustrious list of cricketers who have represented the franchise. This consistent performance has become a vital component of the team's strategy.

Surpassing Club Legends

The duo has officially recorded three partnerships of one hundred runs or more during their time together. This feat moves them ahead of several iconic pairings from the club's successful past.

Previously, the record was shared by multiple groups who managed two such stands. Rohit Sharma appears twice in the rankings, highlighting his longevity and adaptability as a premier opening batsman.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Is Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of MI vs LSG Match?

Historical Scoring Pairs

The list includes celebrated names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ambati Rayudu, who formed a formidable bond. Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons also achieved two century partnerships during their shared tenure.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are the other notable pair with two stands to their credit. However, the current momentum belongs entirely to the record-breaking combination of Rohit and Rickelton.

Here is the list of the most century partnerships for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL across any wicket:

Rohit Sharma & Ryan Rickelton: 3

Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan: 2

Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons: 2

Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar: 2

The Current Opening Form

Rickelton has proven to be an ideal partner for the veteran Indian international. Their ability to rotate strike and find boundaries early in the innings has provided Mumbai with many starts.

This statistical landmark is particularly impressive given the competitive nature of the tournament. The pair continues to set a high standard for future generations of players at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read: KKR Star Reacts As Vijay’s TVK Set To Win 100+ Seats In Tamil Nadu Elections - Check Post

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the most century partnerships for Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton currently hold the record with three century partnerships.

How many century partnerships did Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton achieve?

They have achieved three partnerships of one hundred runs or more together.

Which other pairs have achieved multiple century partnerships for Mumbai Indians?

Pairs like Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan, Parthiv Patel & Lendl Simmons, and Ambati Rayudu & Sachin Tendulkar each have two century partnerships.

What is the significance of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's record?

Their record surpasses previous pairings, establishing them as the most consistent century-stand duo in Mumbai Indians' history.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA MI Vs LSG IPL 2026 Ryan Rickelton
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians
Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians
Sports
MI vs LSG Highlight, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Win By 6- Wickets
MI vs LSG Highlight, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Win By 6- Wickets
Sports
Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede
Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede
Sports
MI vs LSG Highlights: Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede
MI vs LSG Highlights: Rohit-Rickelton Makes MI Breathe Again After Record-Breaking Night At Wankhede
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory
Election Update: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 11,000 Votes in Bhabanipur as Counting Nears End
BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur Seat as Suvendu Adhikari Wins Historic Contest
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Stalin Urges Unity Against Communal Politics
Election Update: BJP Headquarters Erupts in Celebration as Election Sweep Sparks Major Political Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget