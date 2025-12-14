Messi To Meet Sachin Tendulkar! GOAT India Tour 2025 Heads To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsMessi To Meet Sachin Tendulkar! GOAT India Tour 2025 Heads To Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi is expected to arrive at the iconic Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the 'GOAT India Tour'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon under "World Cup level" security measures on Sunday, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

The World Cup-winning Argentine captain is scheduled to head to the Taj Colaba for a brief rest before proceeding to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), where he will attend a Padel GOAT Club event, followed by a celebrity football match later in the afternoon.

Mumbai Police have put in place stringent security arrangements, including restrictions on carrying water bottles, metal objects and coins inside the venues, while watchtowers have also been set up to monitor the crowd.

Expecting heavy crowd near the stadiums during Messi's visit, the city police force has deployed more than 2,000 personnel in and around both the venues.

"Considering the chaos that prevailed in Kolkata and the security breach, we have deployed World Cup-level security arrangements at Brabourne and Wankhede stadiums," a police official said.

Messi had arrived in India in the wee hours of Saturday, but the opening leg of the tour in Kolkata quickly descended into chaos later in the day due to poor crowd management and security lapses.

However, his evening programme in the Hyderabad leg stood in stark contrast to the mayhem in Kolkata, proceeding smoothly and concluding on a positive note.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Sachin Tendulkar Messi Wankhede Stadium Messi Goat Tour Messi Mumbai
