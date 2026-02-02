Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsMercedes F1 Season Launch In India: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

Mercedes F1 Season Launch In India: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

The Silver Arrows are back! Join George Russell and Kimi Antonelli today as Mercedes officially launches its 2026 F1 campaign. Here is everything you need to know about watching it live in India.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wait is finally over for the Silver Arrows fans. Today, Monday, February 2, 2026, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team will officially pull the covers off their new challenger, the W17, marking the start of a revolutionary era in Formula One.

This launch is particularly significant as it introduces the team’s new driver pairing for the 2026 season. George Russell is joined by the highly anticipated young talent Kimi Antonelli, as the team looks to reclaim its spot at the top of the podium under the new technical regulations.

How to Watch the Mercedes F1 Launch in India

For fans in India, the launch will take place during the afternoon, making it a perfect mid-day treat for motorsport enthusiasts.

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Time: 11:30 GMT (5:00 PM IST)

Where to Watch: The event will be streamed live on the official Mercedes-AMG F1 team website and their official YouTube channel.

What to Expect from the Launch Event

The team has promised a comprehensive look into their 2026 preparations. The event will kick off with a panel discussion featuring Team Principal Toto Wolff, alongside George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, and Technical Director James Allison (Fred).

Following the driver introductions, the team will provide a "deep dive" into two critical areas of the 2026 season:

Technical Walkthrough: A detailed look at the new rules and regulations that have completely reshaped the W17’s design.

Sustainable Fuel Revolution: A segment hosted by Title Partner PETRONAS, focusing on the 100% sustainable fuels that will power the 2026 grid. 

The Backstage Drama

While Mercedes celebrates its new car today, the launch happens against a backdrop of intense technical scrutiny. As the team showcases the W17, Mercedes engineers are also involved in a crucial FIA workshop today regarding engine compression ratios.

Despite the off-track noise, the focus for fans remains on the sleek lines of the W17 and the promise of a revitalized Mercedes challenge. Be sure to stay tuned to social media channels throughout the day for exclusive backstage footage and driver interviews.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Mercedes W17 F1 car be unveiled?

The Mercedes W17 will be officially unveiled on Monday, February 2, 2026. This marks the beginning of a new era for the team.

Who are the drivers for Mercedes in the 2026 season?

The 2026 driver lineup for Mercedes features George Russell alongside the highly anticipated young talent, Kimi Antonelli.

How can I watch the Mercedes W17 launch in India?

In India, the launch will be streamed live on the official Mercedes-AMG F1 team website and their YouTube channel. It will start at 5:00 PM IST.

What will be discussed during the launch event?

The event includes a panel with Toto Wolff, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, and James Allison, followed by a technical walkthrough of the new regulations and a segment on sustainable fuels.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 George Russell ABP Live Sports Mercedes F1 Kimi Antonelli W17 F1 Launch 2026 Mercedes F1 Season Launch
