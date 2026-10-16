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English NewsSportsMatch-Fixing Scandal Shames Sports World Again, Player Banned Until 2050

Match-Fixing Scandal Shames Sports World Again, Player Banned Until 2050

According to the allegations, Milicevic was involved in fixing six matches, including five in which he competed.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

The sporting world has been rocked by another match-fixing scandal, with tennis player Stefan Milicevic receiving a lengthy ban that will keep him away from the game until 2050. The Serbian player has been accused of manipulating matches and attempting to recruit other players into a match-fixing network.

On Thursday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced a 24-year ban and a fine of US$70,000 against Milicevic.

According to the allegations, Milicevic was involved in fixing six matches, including five in which he competed. He was also accused of attempting to manipulate six additional matches between 2022 and 2024. The player, who achieved a career-best ranking of 1338 in August 2013, was further alleged to have tried to bring other players into the corrupt network.

The ITIA investigated the case and reportedly made seven attempts to contact Milicevic and secure his cooperation. However, he did not participate in the process. After completing its investigation on September 24, the agency issued a formal notice outlining the alleged violations. Milicevic did not respond, leading the ITIA to impose the suspension under its regulations.

The 29-year-old's ban comes into effect on October 9, 2026, and is scheduled to run until October 2050. Along with the US$70,000 fine, the sanction prevents him from competing in professional tennis, coaching players or taking part in events organised by the ATP, WTA or any national tennis association.

Milicevic is not the first tennis player to receive a lengthy suspension over match-fixing allegations. French player Quentin Folliot was handed a 20-year ban in December 2025 after being found guilty of match-fixing offences. Folliot had reached a career-high ranking of 488 in 2022.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Match Fixing Scandal Tennis News Stefan Milicevic
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