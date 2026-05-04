Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsWATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson

WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson

Pierre Gasly escapes unhurt after a terrifying flip in Miami GP following a collision with Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car and early chaos in the race.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pierre Gasly airborne after collision with Lawson early on.
  • Liam Lawson locked brakes, clipping Gasly's rear tire.
  • Both drivers retired from race due to significant crash damage.

Gasly-Lawson F1 Crash: A dramatic and dangerous moment unfolded during the Miami Grand Prix 2026 as Pierre Gasly was sent airborne following a collision with Liam Lawson. The incident, which occurred in the opening laps, brought out the Safety Car and left fans stunned by the severity of the crash. The chaos began heading into Turn 17, where Gasly attempted an ambitious move around the outside of Lawson. In response, the Kiwi driver moved defensively but locked up under braking, losing control at a critical moment. The misjudgement resulted in contact, with Lawson clipping the rear of Gasly’s car. Check it out:

The impact proved dramatic, launching the Alpine machine into the air. Gasly’s car completed a full flip before crashing into the barriers, bringing an immediate halt to racing in that section. Marshals quickly deployed the Safety Car as debris littered the track and both cars came to a stop.

Multiple Retirements & Driver Reaction

Fortunately, Gasly was able to climb out of his car without assistance, avoiding serious injury despite the frightening visuals. His vehicle, however, was left heavily damaged at the hairpin, ending his race on the spot.

Lawson’s car also sustained significant damage, forcing his retirement just six laps into the contest. The race had already seen early trouble, with Isack Hadjar crashing out shortly before the Gasly-Lawson incident. His car required recovery under Safety Car conditions, adding to the disruption in the early stages.

Reflecting on the crash, Gasly admitted his frustration over the missed opportunity to score points for his team.

“It shouldn’t have happened but I’m more disappointed not to get the points for the team on a weekend where we clearly deserved some. It wasn’t pleasant inside the car and I think it could have been avoided, so it’s just a bit annoying.”

Despite the setback, Alpine salvaged something from the race, with Franco Colapinto finishing in eighth place. Meanwhile, Racing Bulls endured a disappointing outing, with Arvid Lindblad crossing the line down in P14.

Also Read: Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson at the Miami Grand Prix 2026?

Pierre Gasly was sent airborne after a collision with Liam Lawson in the opening laps of the Miami Grand Prix 2026. Lawson locked up under braking, causing contact with Gasly's car.

Were there any injuries from the Gasly-Lawson crash?

Fortunately, Pierre Gasly was able to exit his car unaided, despite the alarming nature of the incident. Both drivers retired from the race due to significant car damage.

What was Pierre Gasly's reaction to the crash?

Gasly expressed frustration, stating the incident shouldn't have happened and was a missed opportunity to score points. He felt the crash could have been avoided.

Did anyone else crash out early in the Miami Grand Prix 2026?

Yes, Isack Hadjar also crashed out shortly before the Gasly-Lawson incident, requiring recovery under Safety Car conditions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pierre Gasly Miami GP ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Liam Lawson
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson
WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson
Sports
Sunil Narine First To Hit This 200-Milestone! KKR Star Etches Name In IPL Record Books
Sunil Narine First To Hit This 200-Milestone! KKR Star Etches Name In IPL Record Books
Sports
Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights
Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights
Sports
IPL 2026: What Happened To CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh? Injury Setback Explained
IPL 2026: What Happened To CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh? Injury Setback Explained
Advertisement

Videos

Election Update: BJP Leads 106–105 in Bengal as Darjeeling Sweeps Saffron, Tight Race Continues
Election Update: BJP Surges to 118 in Bengal, TMC Falls Below 100 as Tight Race Intensifies
Election Update: BJP Crosses 100 in Bengal, TMC Trails Closely as Early Trends Show Tight Battle
Election Update: BJP Edges Ahead in Bengal, Stalin Leads in TN, Close Fight Across States
Election Update: TMC Widens Lead in Bengal, LDF Ahead in Kerala, BJP Surges in Assam Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget