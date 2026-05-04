WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pierre Gasly airborne after collision with Lawson early on.

Liam Lawson locked brakes, clipping Gasly's rear tire.

Both drivers retired from race due to significant crash damage.

Gasly-Lawson F1 Crash: A dramatic and dangerous moment unfolded during the Miami Grand Prix 2026 as Pierre Gasly was sent airborne following a collision with Liam Lawson. The incident, which occurred in the opening laps, brought out the Safety Car and left fans stunned by the severity of the crash. The chaos began heading into Turn 17, where Gasly attempted an ambitious move around the outside of Lawson. In response, the Kiwi driver moved defensively but locked up under braking, losing control at a critical moment. The misjudgement resulted in contact, with Lawson clipping the rear of Gasly’s car. Check it out:

Over goes Gasly's Alpine! 😱



Both Pierre and Liam Lawson were OK after this collision in Miami 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/8b4bfSaJLU May 3, 2026

The impact proved dramatic, launching the Alpine machine into the air. Gasly’s car completed a full flip before crashing into the barriers, bringing an immediate halt to racing in that section. Marshals quickly deployed the Safety Car as debris littered the track and both cars came to a stop.

Multiple Retirements & Driver Reaction

Fortunately, Gasly was able to climb out of his car without assistance, avoiding serious injury despite the frightening visuals. His vehicle, however, was left heavily damaged at the hairpin, ending his race on the spot.

Lawson’s car also sustained significant damage, forcing his retirement just six laps into the contest. The race had already seen early trouble, with Isack Hadjar crashing out shortly before the Gasly-Lawson incident. His car required recovery under Safety Car conditions, adding to the disruption in the early stages.

Reflecting on the crash, Gasly admitted his frustration over the missed opportunity to score points for his team.

“It shouldn’t have happened but I’m more disappointed not to get the points for the team on a weekend where we clearly deserved some. It wasn’t pleasant inside the car and I think it could have been avoided, so it’s just a bit annoying.”

Despite the setback, Alpine salvaged something from the race, with Franco Colapinto finishing in eighth place. Meanwhile, Racing Bulls endured a disappointing outing, with Arvid Lindblad crossing the line down in P14.

Also Read: Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights