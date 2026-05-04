Pierre Gasly was sent airborne after a collision with Liam Lawson in the opening laps of the Miami Grand Prix 2026. Lawson locked up under braking, causing contact with Gasly's car.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
WATCH: Massive F1 Miami GP Crash! Gasly Sent Airborne After Being Clipped By Lawson
Pierre Gasly escapes unhurt after a terrifying flip in Miami GP following a collision with Liam Lawson, triggering a Safety Car and early chaos in the race.
- Pierre Gasly airborne after collision with Lawson early on.
- Liam Lawson locked brakes, clipping Gasly's rear tire.
- Both drivers retired from race due to significant crash damage.
Gasly-Lawson F1 Crash: A dramatic and dangerous moment unfolded during the Miami Grand Prix 2026 as Pierre Gasly was sent airborne following a collision with Liam Lawson. The incident, which occurred in the opening laps, brought out the Safety Car and left fans stunned by the severity of the crash. The chaos began heading into Turn 17, where Gasly attempted an ambitious move around the outside of Lawson. In response, the Kiwi driver moved defensively but locked up under braking, losing control at a critical moment. The misjudgement resulted in contact, with Lawson clipping the rear of Gasly’s car. Check it out:
Over goes Gasly's Alpine! 😱— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Both Pierre and Liam Lawson were OK after this collision in Miami 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/8b4bfSaJLU
The impact proved dramatic, launching the Alpine machine into the air. Gasly’s car completed a full flip before crashing into the barriers, bringing an immediate halt to racing in that section. Marshals quickly deployed the Safety Car as debris littered the track and both cars came to a stop.
Multiple Retirements & Driver Reaction
Fortunately, Gasly was able to climb out of his car without assistance, avoiding serious injury despite the frightening visuals. His vehicle, however, was left heavily damaged at the hairpin, ending his race on the spot.
Lawson’s car also sustained significant damage, forcing his retirement just six laps into the contest. The race had already seen early trouble, with Isack Hadjar crashing out shortly before the Gasly-Lawson incident. His car required recovery under Safety Car conditions, adding to the disruption in the early stages.
Reflecting on the crash, Gasly admitted his frustration over the missed opportunity to score points for his team.
“It shouldn’t have happened but I’m more disappointed not to get the points for the team on a weekend where we clearly deserved some. It wasn’t pleasant inside the car and I think it could have been avoided, so it’s just a bit annoying.”
Despite the setback, Alpine salvaged something from the race, with Franco Colapinto finishing in eighth place. Meanwhile, Racing Bulls endured a disappointing outing, with Arvid Lindblad crossing the line down in P14.
Also Read: Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened between Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson at the Miami Grand Prix 2026?
Were there any injuries from the Gasly-Lawson crash?
Fortunately, Pierre Gasly was able to exit his car unaided, despite the alarming nature of the incident. Both drivers retired from the race due to significant car damage.
What was Pierre Gasly's reaction to the crash?
Gasly expressed frustration, stating the incident shouldn't have happened and was a missed opportunity to score points. He felt the crash could have been avoided.
Did anyone else crash out early in the Miami Grand Prix 2026?
Yes, Isack Hadjar also crashed out shortly before the Gasly-Lawson incident, requiring recovery under Safety Car conditions.