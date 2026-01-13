Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mary Kom's Husband Denies Money Claims, Accuses Her Of Extramarital Relationships

Mary alleged that her former husband took loans in her name, mortgaged her property and transferred assets into his name without her proper consent.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian boxing icon and politician Mary Kom, who last year confirmed her divorce from footballer husband Karung Onkholer (Onler), has revealed the reasons behind their separation after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who share four children, parted ways in 2023. At the time, Mary Kom denied rumours of being involved with anyone else.

This week, she accused Onler of cheating her out of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career. Mary alleged that her former husband took loans in her name, mortgaged her property and transferred assets into his name without her proper consent.

Onler Responds, Alleges Extramarital Affairs

Responding to the allegations, Onler told IANS that Mary Kom had been involved in extramarital relationships during their marriage. Referring to statements made at the Lok Adalat, he said, “Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised.”

He further claimed that since 2017, Mary had been in a relationship with someone working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. “I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent,” he said.

Onler added, “She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom.”

Denies Financial Misconduct Claims

Dismissing allegations of financial wrongdoing, Onler questioned Mary Kom’s claims that he had taken ₹5 crore from her. “She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Mangte Mary Kom (@mcmary.kom)

“For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi,” he added.

Onler also said Mary’s celebrity status amplified her allegations. “She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t.”

‘I Was Used And Thrown,’ Says Onler

Expressing emotional distress, Onler said, “I can forgive her, but I’ll never forget what she has done to me. I’m like use and throw for her.”

He questioned his removal from the Mary Kom Boxing Academy, saying, “Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don’t want to name.”

Referring to their children, he said they have been living in Delhi since 2013 and that their sons are in boarding school. “Of course, she’s earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?” he asked.

Responds to Allegations About Personal Habits

Addressing claims about his personal habits, Onler said, “She said I consumed alcohol. So has she. She’s had vodka and rum, and she’s also eaten ‘gutka’. But I never disclosed these things to the media, who blamed me for drinking. Okay, I drink during parties.”

On his decision to remove his wedding ring, he said, “I removed my wedding ring. Because she’s not trustworthy… She’s going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she’d have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we’ll speak.”

Mary Kom On Discovering Financial Irregularities

During a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Mary Kom was asked how she remained unaware of her finances for years. She responded, “Kuch nahin pata chalaa. Mujhe pata chalaa jab mujhe injury hui. Mujhe lagta hai, bhagwan ne yeh sab bataane ke liye mujhe injured karwaya hoga, mere achhey ke liye kiya hoga. (I knew nothing. I came to know the truth when I was injured. I think God made me injured so that I could realise what was happening, maybe for my good).”

Marriage And Family

Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005 after dating for four years. They are parents to three sons, twins born in 2007 and another son born in 2013, and a daughter adopted in 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mary Kom and Onler get divorced?

Mary Kom accused Onler of cheating her out of crores of rupees by taking loans in her name and transferring assets. Onler alleged Mary had extramarital affairs.

What financial accusations did Mary Kom make against Onler?

Mary Kom accused her former husband of taking loans in her name, mortgaging her property, and transferring assets without her consent, amounting to crores of rupees.

What did Onler allege about Mary Kom's personal life?

Onler claimed Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships with a junior boxer in 2013 and someone at her academy since 2017.

How did Mary Kom become aware of financial irregularities?

Mary Kom stated she only became aware of the financial issues after she sustained an injury, believing it was a divine intervention for her own good.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
