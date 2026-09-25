Manpreet Kaur’s Asian Games Redemption: Claims Shot Put Bronze After Hangzhou Heartbreak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manpreet Kaur won Asian Games shot put bronze, throwing 17.17m.

Her medal makes her third Indian woman to achieve this.

This bronze improved previous Asian Games fifth-place result significantly.

Manpreet Kaur finally has an Asian Games medal to her name, and the achievement also places her in a select group of Indian women in shot put history. The 36-year-old secured bronze in the women’s shot put final in Nagoya on Friday with a best effort of 17.17m. Her performance made her only the third Indian woman to win a medal in the event at the Asian Games. Manpreet’s medal-winning performance came after she had finished fifth at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Manpreet Climbs From Hangzhou Fifth To Podium

Manpreet Kaur began the Nagoya final with a 16.32m throw before gradually improving through the competition.

Her fourth-round effort of 17.17m proved decisive and lifted her into the bronze-medal position.

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Although she fouled her sixth and final attempt, the error did not matter as she had already done enough to secure third place.

The bronze also adds another major international achievement to a career that has seen Manpreet remain a consistent presence in India’s athletics setup.

Another Near-Miss Turns Into Asian Games Medal

Earlier this year, Manpreet came agonisingly close to another podium finish at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. She ended that competition fourth after registering a best throw of 17.49m.

Her Asian Games result therefore marks a significant turnaround, converting another strong performance into a medal.

Manpreet was not the only Indian represented in the final. Krishna Jayasankar also featured in the event and finished fifth, recording a best attempt of 16.57m.

For Manpreet, however, the biggest moment came with her fourth-round throw, which ensured that her long-awaited Asian Games medal finally arrived.

The bronze also adds her name to the history of Indian women’s shot put at the continental Games, while marking a notable improvement from her previous Asian Games outing.

After missing the podium in Hangzhou and falling just short at the Commonwealth Games, Manpreet’s Nagoya performance finally delivered the breakthrough she had been chasing.