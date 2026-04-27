Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI): Skipper Rishabh Pant conceded Lucknow Super Giants “definitely need a break” after they succumbed to a Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, here on Sunday.

A faltering LSG slumped to the bottom of the points table with a fifth loss on the trot, six overall in eight matches.

“We definitely need a break; I think we are going to get refresh. There is always pressure and it is going to be (a) pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look for answers inside, not outside and just keep it simple," said Pant at the post-match presentation.

LSG had KKR on the mat at 93/7 when Rinku Singh rescued the latter with a brilliant 83 not out.

Later on, chasing 156, LSG stumbled but a last-ball six from Mohammed Shami pushed the game to Super Over where they scored the lowest ever score of 1/2.

“Just take accountability, each and every guy; it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure.” “We had a discussion as a group and the name (that) came up was (of) Nicholas Pooran's (for Super Over). He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you will trust your player in a hard situation like this,” Pant added.

Pant reiterated that a break would help LSG. “There might not be enough positives right now, but I think after the break, there will be a lot of positives for sure,” he said.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said the experience of having played at the Ekana Stadium here in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy made them believe their total of 155 for seven was challenging.

“The way we played after the 16 overs, Rinku's innings was amazing. That last over and getting the momentum to our side was amazing,” he said.

“We played Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy here and the soil was similar, we thought 160-170 would be a good total,” Rahane said.

Rahane praised his bowlers for leading their fight in the contest.

“We knew one wicket would change the game for us. Sunil Narine was the option and hitting spinners to the long boundary was not easy. (Kartik) Tyagi has been really good, Vaibhav (Arora) as well,” he added.

Rinku not only starred with a first-innings 83 not out (51 balls; 7 fours, 5 sixes) but also took four catches and hit the winning runs in the Super Over.

“When I went into bat four wickets had fallen, so I kept thinking how I can go about and I have to take the game till the end. Since we had lost four wickets, it was about keeping the scoreboard moving and put the loose balls away,” Rinku said. PTI DDV TAP

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